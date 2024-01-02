Gov. Katie Hobbs unveils plan to rein in Arizona school voucher program

Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to rein in the state's universal voucher program, a contrast to her stance last year when she called for repealing the program altogether.

Her plan calls for guardrails that she says will increase accountability and transparency in the year-old Empowerment Scholarship program, which is funded by taxpayer dollars.

The ESA program has exceeded the money allotted for the current year, meaning lawmakers will have to put more money into the program this year while they deal with a budget deficit. The program currently has 72,949 students enrolled.

The Democratic governor's plan also is a concession that an outright repeal of the program, and the return to a more limited population, is a no-go with Republican lawmakers. They have staunchly defended the first-in-the-nation program, but were not immediately available for comment.

"My plan is simple," Hobbs said in a news release. "Every school receiving taxpayer dollars must have basic standards to show they’re keeping our students safe and giving Arizona children the education they deserve.”Hobbs outlined eight key provisions that she will seek in the upcoming legislative session. They are:

Fingerprint background checks for teachers who instruct ESA students. This is required of public schools and is intended to ensure students are protected from teachers with track records that could endanger student safety.

A requirement that private schools provide the accommodations and services in a disabled student's Individualized Learning Plan or Section 504 Plan.

Require manual approval of any ESA purchase over $500. That should ensure the taxpayer dollars that fund ESAs are spent on academic purposes, Hobbs said. She also called for an end to ESA awards for items such as ski passes and luxury car driving lessons, although it's unclear how those "luxury" items would be defined.

Give the state Auditor General authority to review and report on how ESA money is spent by private schools. This is a standard practice for Arizona's public schools.

Bar private schools from raising their tuition at a rate higher than inflation. That is a reaction to reports of schools that hiked their rates knowing the average average voucher award of $7,000 dollars was available.

Stop private schools receiving taxpayer dollars from hiking the cost of tuition and fees at a rate higher than inflation.

Mandate minimum education standards for private school teachers instructing ESA students.

Add transparency requirements, such as requiring private schools to report graduation rates and chronic absenteeism rates. Another provision would require parents who enroll their children in a private or home school of the rights that they and students lose by not being in a public school.

Return to the standard used for ESA enrollment before universal vouchers. That standard required student to have attended a public school for 100 days at any point in their education before being eligible for an ESA.

The plan has the support of the Democratic caucuses in both the House and Senate.

“This plan provides common-sense guardrails and fiscal responsibility that this program — that any taxpayer-funded program — should have,” House Minority Leader Lupe Contreras, D-Avondale, said in a statement accompanying Hobbs' release.

Senate Minority Leader Mitzi Epstein said the plan builds on ideas Democrats have proposed.

"These safeguard policies are common sense," Epstein said in a statement, "and vitally important to help children learn and to keep children safe.”

Reach the reporter at maryjo.pitzl@arizonarepublic.com or at 602-228-7566 and follow her on Threads as well as on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @maryjpitzl.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gov. Katie Hobbs seeks to rein in school voucher program