Gov. Katie Hobbs won't kill school vouchers. In fact, her controls just might save them

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has proposed sensible limits on school vouchers. But you wouldn't know it from some people's reactions.

That thud you heard this week?

That was the sound of the school voucher squad, falling over in a hyperventilated heap over the idea of putting a few controls on the state’s runaway school voucher program.

You know, school vouchers?

The program that was projected to cost us $65 million this year, when it was approved for universal use in 2022, and instead is approaching $1 billion?

This week, Gov. Katie Hobbs proposed a plan aimed at adding accountability and transparency to the year-old universal voucher program — the one that allows any parent to collect $7,300 or more every year to help cover their private school tuition or home schooling costs.

And well, you can imagine the response.

Hobbs will 'dismantle' ESAs? Not exactly

“Gov. Hobbs is once again trying to dismantle the ESA program used by 72K students,” one ESA mom tweeted. “She attended private school but wants to stop other families from having that option.”

“The Governor’s proposal will take away the Empowerment Scholarship from tens of thousands of Arizona students and negatively impact low-income and special needs families the most,” wrote another.

“Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is launching a direct attack on their families and the beginning of a government takeover of private and home-based education,” the Goldwater Institute warned.

I picture those fine taxpayer watchdogs over at the Goldwater Institute gasping into a paper bag.

Imagine suggesting that private schools funded with public money institute some basic safety and accountability measures.

No wonder they think something's afoot

I do understand their suspicion that something stinky is afoot. It took Republicans a decade to usher in Arizona’s first-in-the-nation universal voucher program — running right over the objections of voters who in 2018 trounced a plan for a far more modest voucher expansion.

And just a year ago, Hobbs was calling for a repeal of universal vouchers.

But the neophyte governor had her head handed to her by Republicans, and she ultimately signed a budget that not only didn’t scale back vouchers but allowed unfettered growth in the runaway program.

So now comes Hobbs with her comeback plan, an eight-point proposal pitched as a way to make the program more accountable and transparent — one that Republican legislators already have declared dead on arrival.

Not all of Hobbs’ proposed regulations for ESA-funded schools are needed.

Parents who are opting out of public schools are also opting out of public protections, after all. Her plan to require that teachers be fingerprinted and meet minimal educational standards should be dropped. I expect that most legitimate schools do this, anyway, and as for the rest?

Well, it’s the parents’ choice whether they want their kids to attend schools where teachers are vetted and meet minimal academic standards.

These ideas deserve a fair hearing

But other parts of Hobbs’ plan should get a fair hearing.

What is wrong with suggesting that children have to actually attend a public school before they can score an Empowerment Scholarship Account to “flee” that school?

Surely, that shouldn’t be a problem for a program that was sold to the public as a way for poor and middle-class students to flee failing public schools. Unless it never really was about poor kids and failing schools?

What is wrong with Hobbs’ call to end spending on “luxury expenses” over $500?

Superintendent Tom Horne insists all ESA expenses are individually reviewed by the Department of Education to weed out “frivolous requests.” That just makes it all the more alarming that our money is being approved for things like ski passes and trampoline time and lessons in how to drive a Lamborghini.

Or apparently not, according to the guy who oversees ESAs for the state.

“The ESA program is not going to regulate where parents should seek services for their children, including driving schools,” ESA Executive Director John Ward told ABC 15, whose reporters dug into the expenses last fall.

“While you may think this may not be a good use of that family’s ESA funding, at the end of the day, they get a fixed amount of money, and if that’s how they’re going to choose to use it, that’s their prerogative.”

We should know how our money's spent

What is wrong with proposing that private schools not be allowed to gouge parents by jacking up tuition by 10% or 20%?

An analysis by the nonprofit Hechinger Report found that some private schools across the state hiked their tuition by thousands of dollars once ESAs became available, making it even more unreachable for all those poor and middle-class kids that vouchers were supposed to benefit.

And what is so horrifying about the idea of requiring annual state audits of the program, much as public schools are audited, so that we know how our money is being spent?

Hobbs has a solid voucher plan: Don't back away from it

In what universe is it a good idea to have a billion dollars in public funds floating about and virtually no controls? (Beyond the Lamborghini loving bureaucrats over at DOE.)

We may not have a problem with now, with 72,000 students getting ESAs. But what about in five years, when the number is double or triple that as more and more people realize there is free money for the taking with virtually no strings attached?

Does the GOP want vouchers to survive?

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, school vouchers aren't going away any time soon. Democrats need to understand that.

But if Republicans want their signature program to survive long term, they shouldn’t close their eyes to the possibility that without at least some controls this thing could blow up in their faces in the future, empowering the state to take drastic action.

Remember Alt Fuels, the generous tax credit program that provided subsidies to purchase vehicles that used alternative fuels to reduce pollution?

The $10 million program that was headed toward $680 million as consumers figured out a way to use the money to buy luxury, gas-guzzling SUVs?

You don’t remember it?

Exactly my point.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at @laurierobertsaz.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Katie Hobbs won't kill school vouchers. In fact, she might save them