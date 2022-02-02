Question for Gov. Kemp: Is building more prisons the best way to keep Georgians safe?

This is an op-ed by Robert Pawlicki, a semi-retired psychologist and Savannah resident.

Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Reidsville prison and three other aging correctional facilities would be replaced with two new prisons at the cost of $600 million. Don't be fooled by the glossy appearance of his actions. Building more prisons alone won't make us safer. We need modifications to our prison policies far beyond bricks and mortar.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, "Georgia has an incarceration rate of 968 per 100,000 people (including prisons, jails, immigration detention, and juvenile justice facilities), meaning that it locks up a higher percentage of its people than any democracy on earth." It ranks number one in the nation for people under the supervision of a Department of Corrections.

Six years ago, I visited Reidsville Prison, an un-airconditioned penitentiary built in 1938. We were restricted to seeing only the elderly prisoners because the remainder of the inmates were on lockdown. Lockdown commonly happens in prisons where punishment is predominant, and there is slight hint of rehabilitation. In Reidsville, the prison atmosphere has probably not changed much in almost 100 years.

In contrast to Gov. Kemp's new prisons, former governor Nathan Deal directed his attention to revamping Georgia's criminal justice system. His goal was to reduce the pipeline of inmates into the prison system and keep them from returning. While Kemp's new buildings are overdue in places like Reedsville, Deal's focus on a change of culture is far more effective.

Gov. Nathan Deal focused on reform

The former governor's actions likely stem from his early experience as a juvenile judge in rural Georgia, where he heard cases ranging from truancy to violent crime. In this setting, he encountered limited choices. He could either let defendants go free or send them to a juvenile detention center - a place viewed by many as a petri dish for criminal education.

The list of criminal justice reform legislation passed under the Deal years in office is formidable. If Reidsville prison is among the worst in Georgia's criminal justice system, emphasizing harsh punishment, Gov. Deal's accountability courts are among the best.

These courts work with people convicted of nonviolent crimes through rehabilitation programs, counseling and community service work to avoid jail time and potential movement onto prison. Anyone visiting these court sessions is likely to be impressed by their empathy and fairness.

Contrary to the public's impression, almost half of the country's prison population are incarcerated for nonviolent crimes.

In 2002 there were three accountability courts in the Georgia. There are currently more than 150, mainly due to Nathan Deal's support and legislation. In Chatham County, we have four accountability courts to serve the mentally ill, veterans, juveniles or the addicted.

Kemp wants to look 'tough on crime'

Lacking Deal's leadership skills, Kemp appears less interested in long-term criminal justice and public safety and more concerned with what plays to the tough-on-crime crowd. They may be OK with newer prisons but not keen on the type of actions introduced by Deal.

In the near term, we can be thankful that the cruelty inherent in a 1938 structure, with no air conditioning to combat a brutal Georgia summer, will be gone.

Kemp will likely be there at their openings when the new prisons are complete, touting his accomplishment. The prisons will be like shiny new cars, affording more comfort, but as dangerous as ever. The engine will not have changed. Pretty, but dangerous as a 1938 car on today's highways.

The conditions we saw six years ago in Reidsville were as old as its physical structure, one that harms the inmates and make them less fit to return to society. With new prison buildings, the number of men incarcerated in our prison system will not change. Astonishingly the recidivism rate in the United States prisons is 70% within 5 years of release. Georgia’s recidivism will not change with new prison buildings.

No, Gov. Kemp, the new prisons may look bright and shiny on the outside, but the same system will be under the hood.

Kemp has a long way to go when it comes to making us safer.

