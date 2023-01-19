Gov. Kemp celebrates Georgia’s economic growth

Governor Brian Kemp is celebrating Georgia’s economic development over the second half of the 2022 calendar year.

More than 17,000 jobs were created with businesses investing over $13 billion in the state.

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for 85% of the jobs created and 92% of investments from economic development projects during that period.

Four of Georgia’s largest industries - advanced manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and food processing - accounted for nearly 75% of new jobs and 84% of investments.

“Georgia is the best place to live, work, and raise a family, and that starts with good jobs,” Kemp said. “These latest figures from the nation’s top-ranked Department of Economic Development show that job creators know the Peach State has what they need for success. As they continue to bring unprecedented levels of opportunity to communities in every zip code of our state, I want to thank the economic developers on both the local and state levels, as well as our partners in the General Assembly, for making Georgia a place where everyone can thrive.”

Two industries that are growing rapidly in Georgia, life sciences and film, welcomed new facilities to support industry breakthroughs and learning opportunities for students.

Georgia Tech broke ground on its Science Square purpose-built district in August, and The Rowen Foundation’s 2,000-acre science and learning campus broke ground last month.

Athena Studios announced it will add an additional 350,000 square feet to its Athens facility, and BlueStar Studios announced more than 600,000 square feet of new stage space at their facility located at the former Fort Gillem outside of Atlanta.

