Gov. Kemp to fill court vacancies with three Columbus men. Who are they?

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is filling state judicial vacancies, and he’ll appoint three Columbus men to new positions. The series of moves were announced in a news release Monday evening.

Superior Court Judge Ben Land will fill the vacancy on the Georgia Court of Appeals left by Judge Andrew Pinson’s departure. Kemp appointed Pinson to serve on the Supreme Court of Georgia, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Chief Justice David E. Nahmias, who will leave the bench at the end of the 2022 court term in July.

Land was appointed by then-Governor Nathan Deal to the Superior Court for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit and was sworn in on Feb. 7, 2018. Before that, Land was a private practice attorney in Columbus for nearly 26 years. Ben is the brother of federal court Judge Clay Land.

State Court Judge Ben Richardson will take Land’s place and serve on the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court. Richardson’s appointment leaves a vacancy that Kemp must later fill.

Richardson was appointed by then-Governor Deal to the Muscogee County State Court and sworn in on Jan. 1, 2014. He previously served as Muscogee County Solicitor General, becoming the first African American to hold this position.

Kemp also appointed Columbus attorney John Martin to fill the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court vacancy created by Judge William Rumer’s retirement in August. Martin is a partner at The Martin Law Firm, LLP, where he has practiced since 1995. He is the son of the late Mayor Frank Martin.

Kemp has yet to appoint a new District Attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit following Mark Jones’ guilty plea for felonies he committed while in office.