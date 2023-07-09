Gov. Kemp sends prayers to Ga. deputy injured in shooting

Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement following a shooting that left one dead and one deputy injured Saturday.

Richmond County Sheriff officials said on Saturday at 11:53 a.m., deputies received reports of a person with a gun on Ellis Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, a deputy and the subject were shot at least once.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Authorities told WJBF that the subject was pronounced dead on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

The identity of the subject has not been released.

Gov. Kemp said on Twitter that he and his family are praying for the injured deputy.

Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to pray for Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Mercer who was shot in the line of duty today. We join his loved ones and the entire law enforcement community in asking God to keep him stable and on the road to recovery. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 8, 2023

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: