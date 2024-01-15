Gov. Kemp's budget proposal includes funds for Augusta University, MCG employees, veterans

FILE - Augusta University will receive $5 million in Gov. Brian's Kemp proposed 2024 state budget to renovate its interdisciplinary research building.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released his proposal for the state’s 2025 budget this week, which could include big investments in education, criminal justice, and healthcare in the Augusta area.

The budget proposal, released last week at the end of the governor’s State of the State address, will now be sent to the state Legislature for approval. Passing the state budget is the only thing the General Assembly is constitutionally required to accomplish during the legislative session.

Kemp’s proposals for this year includes sweeping one-time salary raises for teachers and other state employees, allocations to community and behavioral health programs, and a wide variety of funds for law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

“Instead of expanding the size and scope of government, we’re putting state dollars to work in targeted, efficient ways to recruit, retain, and thank employees in vital roles from corrections officers to caseworkers,” Kemp said in his State of the State address on Thursday. “By doing so, we’re continuing our efforts to wisely use every penny taxpayers send us, from state agency personnel, to our schools, public safety, and the healthcare marketplace."

The proposal spans more than 400 pages and includes several items that will directly benefit Augusta. Here's a closer look at what Kemp's budget includes:

Criminal Justice

The first item on the amended budget for fiscal year 2024 is a $4.6 million grant to purchase the Augusta Transitional Center, a minimum-security prison that can house up to 230 men. The facility is currently operated by the private, for-profit prison company CoreCivic.

Augusta, Eastman, Macon, and Muscogee County will also receive a total of $104,000 to create music studios at their Youth Development Campuses, which provide education, counseling and other services to children in Georgia’s juvenile justice system.

Healthcare

Serenity Behavioral Health Systems, a mental health clinic that serves Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Taliaferro, Warren and Wilkes counties, will receive $1.2 million to cover operating costs in fiscal year 2025.

Education

Several Augusta-area educational institutions would receive a one-time boost under Kemp’s proposal:

Augusta University will receive $5 million to renovate its interdisciplinary research building.

Over at the university’s Medical College of Georgia, full-time, benefits eligible employees will receive a one-time salary supplement of $1,000, thanks to a $458,000 grant in this year’s budget proposal.

Clinics and hospitals at the Medical College of Georgia will also receive $1.3 million to provide staff with a 4% cost-of-living adjustment for employees.

Augusta Technical College will also receive more than $5.5 million to design and construct a new commercial driver’s license pad.

Veterans’ Services

State employees who work in veterans’ services can also expect a raise. The Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, a 192-bed nursing care facility in Augusta, will receive nearly $272,000 for a 4% cost-of-living adjustment for employees. The funds will also go towards the facility’s Teachers Retirement System and health insurance benefits.

The proposal will now go to the state House of Representatives, who will use its recommendations to draft their appropriations bill. Once the bill passes in the House, it will go to the state Senate, who will modify it and send it back to the House for approval. After the revised bill passes in the House, it will go to the governor’s desk, and must be signed into law within 40 days.

