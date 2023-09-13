Gov. Kevin Stitt names new Oklahoma Secretary of State

Gov. Kevin Stitt has promoted his deputy chief of staff to be Oklahoma's Secretary of State.

The governor announced Wednesday the selection of Josh Cockroft, a member of the House of Representatives from 2010-2018, to replace Brian Bingman, who had served in the position since 2020. Bingman, a former mayor of Sapulpa, had been the Senate's president pro tempore.

The governor's office said that in his new role Cockroft would "lead the governor's policy operation, including the development and monitoring of legislation and regulation and would advise Stitt on all executive acts." It said Cockroft lives in Cleveland County and has a background in ministry, farming and ranching.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Josh Cockroft to replace Brian Bingman as Oklahoma Secretary of State