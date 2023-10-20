Gov. Kevin Stitt names two new members to state education board

Gov. Kevin Stitt has named a school board member from Hammon and the managing partner of an international consulting firm to the State Board of Education. The pair will replace Suzanne Reynolds who resigned earlier this month and Trent Smith, who resigned in March.

Stitt said Friday he chose Zach Archer, who currently serves on the board of Hammon Public Schools and Alex Gray, the managing partner at American Global Strategies, an international consulting and strategy advisory firm, to fill the two vacant posts on the board.

In recent months, the State Board of Education has been at the center of disputes over gender policy issues, the selection of school library books and other controversial topics. Meetings have drawn overflow crowds of spectators and demonstrators.

“Zach has been a passionate advocate for students in his role as vice president of the Hammon School District,” the governor said in a media statement announcing the appointments. "Alex is a dedicated public servant with a proven record of defending Oklahoma values."

Archer will serve as the at-large member on the Board.

“I am honored to have Governor Stitt’s trust to serve on the Oklahoma State Board of Education,” Archer said. “As a parent and a current local school board member, I take this appointment very seriously and look forward to working on behalf of all Oklahoman students.”

Hammon is a small town near Elk City in western Oklahoma.

Gray is a senior fellow in national security affairs at the American Foreign Policy Council and a senior advisor at The Marathon Initiative. He served as deputy assistant to the President and chief of staff of the White House National Security Council under former President Donald Trump, in addition to other roles at the National Security Council and National Economic Council.

Gray will serve as the member for CD 5 on the Board. "I believe the future of our country is in Oklahoma classrooms, and I'm eager to work with my fellow board members to ensure that every Oklahoma student has the opportunity to live their American Dream," he said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt picks two for State Board of Education