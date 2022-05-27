Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses school safety after Uvalde shooting

Associated Press

With just 910 votes separating the two leading candidates in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, counties were preparing Thursday to start the recount between celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, leads McCormick by just 0.07 percentage points out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported by the state Thursday. McCormick’s campaign has scrounged for votes in order to close the gap with Oz, waging a legal effort in state courts to force counties to count certain mail-in ballots that might otherwise get thrown out on a technicality.