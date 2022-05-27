Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses school safety after Uvalde shooting
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks on legislative responses to gun violence after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
According to news outlets, the order to cancel student loan debt is drafted but has not been signed yet as Biden is still deciding to proceed.
The Duchess of Sussex on Thursday made a surprise visit to the Texas town of Uvalde to pay her respects to the victims of the mass shooting at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
A day after Don McLean pulled out of the NRA’s Memorial Day concert in Houston scheduled for this weekend, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart have pulled out as well. The concert is part of a larger rally organized by the National Rifle Association, featuring speeches from former President Donald Trump, Texas Governor […]
The GOAT got the best of Josh Allen on the gridiron last year, and he's preparing to do the same on the links
Just Dane 2022, Lego Star Wars, Madden NFL 22, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more — save up to 67%!
Fox NewsFox News contributor Tom Homan continued to defend law enforcement’s actions during the tragic Uvalde school shooting on Friday, even after a police official admitted that cops made the “wrong decision” to wait while the gunman slaughtered children and teachers.During a stunning and heartbreaking press conference, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said officers on the scene of Tuesday’s horrific Robb Elementary massacre believed they were dealing with a “barricaded
West Holmes FFA chapter members volunteered their time to pick trash off the side of the road, members who helped with the clean-up.
With just 910 votes separating the two leading candidates in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, counties were preparing Thursday to start the recount between celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, leads McCormick by just 0.07 percentage points out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported by the state Thursday. McCormick’s campaign has scrounged for votes in order to close the gap with Oz, waging a legal effort in state courts to force counties to count certain mail-in ballots that might otherwise get thrown out on a technicality.
Following the Texas school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults, schools are taking a closer look at how they are preparing for active shooter situations.
Queen Elizabeth is technically allowed to break any law without fear of legal repercussions, thanks to her sovereign immunity.
Ethan Schmidt, who is known for his anti-mask activism, said he would be "exposing" LGBTQ supporters at Target stores across Phoenix this June.
Baby V has entered the chat.
President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday creating a national registry of officers fired for misconduct and revising use-of-force standards.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just reported another record quarter of sales, notching a 46% year-over-year growth rate to haul in $8.29 billion in its first quarter. Nvidia's top two segments, data centers and video games, grew a respective 83% and 31% from the year prior.
A third Amazon data center is proposed to be constructed on approximately 151 acres at 4120 Scioto Darby Road at the Interstate 270 overpass.
A trio, dubbed the "Shin Kim Chee Team," joined forces in South Korea to destroy the record attempt for the farthest flight of a paper plane.
Governor Ron DeSantis will likely soon sign a bill bolstering school safety in the Sunshine State. Though it follows yet another mass shooting in the US, lawmakers crafted and approved the bill earlier this year in the wake of the 2018 Parkland massacre.
Concerns about the risks of a policy mistake are reflected in a deeply inverted forward spread on OIS rate, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The most heralded Chiefs player and his fellow star NFL quarterbacks are talking a good game ... and seem to be having a good time doing it.
Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren were at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday for the "Mother and Son (Un Petit Frère)" screening.