Gov. Kim Reynolds extends state of disaster issued for Perry community after shootings

The Perry High School sign reads "Bluejay Strong" on Jan. 31 on the first day of classes after the Jan. 4 shooting there.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended her state of disaster emergency declaration for Dallas County to further provide support as the Perry community continues to recover from the Jan. 4 shootings at its high school.

The shootings left the principal and a student dead and six others wounded. Authorities said the shooter took his own life.

More: As Perry High students returned to class after shooting, some parents want more security

The state of disaster began Jan. 8 and was set to end Wednesday. Reynolds in her extension pushed the expiration date to March 8, according to a proclamation from her office.

A message announcing the original proclamation said it "activates the emergency authorities of all state agencies, prompts enhanced coordination processes at the State Emergency Operations Center, and removes any administrative barriers to providing state resources and assistance in the days and weeks ahead."

It cited the Iowa departments of public safety, education and health and human services as being among those providing assistance to Perry.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the shootings, has repeatedly declined to discuss the shootings or what it may know about the shooter's motive. Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt again declined to comment on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: State of disaster extended to help recovery from Perry shootings