Gov. Kim Reynolds says Donald Trump is 'misleading Iowans' into believing she endorsed him

Gov. Kim Reynolds says former President Donald Trump is "misleading Iowans" with a campaign ad that uses old clips of her praising Trump.

The Trump campaign's ad shows previous speeches where Reynolds thanked Trump for cutting taxes, appointing conservative justices to the Supreme Court and being a "partner" to the Midwest. The minute-long video ends with a photograph of Trump and Reynolds standing side by side, waving.

But Reynolds has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, not Trump, for the 2024 presidential nomination. She defended her endorsement at a DeSantis campaign event in Bettendorf on Monday evening.

Reynolds said Trump's ad was "misleading" Iowans by implying she endorsed him instead.

"(Trump) thought he was entitled to my endorsement," Reynolds said. "Nobody is entitled to anything. You have to step up, you have to earn it, you have to make your case."

Trump has claimed credit for Reynolds' ascension to governor, and he attacked Reynolds throughout the year over her decision not to endorse him. After Reynolds endorsed DeSantis, Trump said her support is "not going to make any difference" and claimed she was the most unpopular governor in the country.

"I don't care if she endorses me or not," Trump told a crowd in Ankeny earlier this month. "It's not going to make any difference, because the only endorsement that matters is the Trump endorsement."

Reynolds shot back at Trump on Monday.

"So, I’m the worst governor, it doesn’t mean anything, and he was very discouraged because I didn’t endorse in the beginning," she said, summarizing Trump's attacks. "On the other hand, he’s using me to mislead Iowans as if I’m endorsing him."

Reynolds told the Bettendorf audience that she supported Trump in 2016 and 2020, but that it was time for a new leader.

"We need somebody that can get in there, attack the bureaucracy, turn this country around and then take it to the next level. And that person is Ron DeSantis," she said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

Amid the spat between Trump and Reynolds, the former president grew his support among likely Republican caucusgoers, according to the December Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll. Donald Trump’s support now tops 50% in Iowa, while DeSantis is in second place with 19%.

Most likely Republican caucusgoers are fans of Reynolds: 78% feel favorably toward the governor, including 46% who feel “very favorable.”

But a majority of respondents — 54% — say Reynolds’ endorsement of DeSantis does not matter to them, while 31% say the endorsement makes them more likely to support DeSantis.

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her atkakin@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter at @katie_akin.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kim Reynolds says Trump felt 'entitled' to her endorsement. He wasn't