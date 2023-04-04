Gov. Kim Reynolds signs law reshaping Iowa government, reducing agencies. What it does:

Flanked by her top-level department directors, Gov. Kim Reynolds inked her name to a massive bill Tuesday that will reshape Iowa's state agencies and give her more power to hire, fire and set the salaries of top officials.

Reynolds, a Republican, proposed the legislation earlier this year, arguing it's been too long since state government has taken a holistic look at the way it offers services to Iowans. She said Senate File 514 will make government smaller and more efficient, saving taxpayers money.

"Services were spread unpredictably across state government, really causing just unnecessary friction for Iowans," she said. "And what we also saw was fractured organizational structure that was preventing thousands of capable, hardworking public servants from reaching their full potential."

Under the new law, Iowa's cabinet-level government agencies will shrink from 37 to 16.

The governor will be able to hire and fire more top-level positions at will, rather than for cause. And the salaries for cabinet-level directors will not be limited by law, giving Reynolds the ability to pay more to lure officials to work for the state.

Reynolds assembled those 16 agency directors and a group of Republican lawmakers behind her Tuesday for a signing ceremony in the governor's formal office in the Iowa Capitol building.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a bill signing ceremony to reorganize state government on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa.

"It’s their work as we move forward with implementation that absolutely will generate the positive results that this legislation intends," Reynolds said. "And so a heartfelt thank you to all of my directors and my team."

Reynolds said her team is working hard to ensure most of the mergers are ready by July 1, the bill's effective date. And she said she plans to keep the public informed about how the process is going.

"I’m not saying there won’t be bumps. I mean, this is a huge undertaking," she said. "But we’re going to do it right. We’re going to get it right, and if we need to slow down any of the alignments to make sure that we’re taking all of that into account, we’ll do that."

Democrats have criticized the law's expansion of the governor's powers and argued that agencies like the state's Office of the Consumer Advocate and Department of the Blind will be more subject to political pressure because of the restructuring.

“The governor keeps calling this a realignment, but let’s be honest: It’s a power grab," said Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville. "Under this new law, the governor will have more control over once-independent offices and agencies, with fewer checks and balances. She’ll have more power to appoint friends and cronies, with no limits on sweetheart salaries for them."

Reorganization based on consultant paid with federal rescue money

Reynolds began studying the possibility of reorganizing Iowa's government last August, when she used $994,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to hire a consultant, Guidehouse LLP, to look at the issue and write a report with recommendations.

Her first public call to reduce the number of state agencies came in January, during her Condition of the State address.

Democrats accused Republicans of not responding to Iowans' concerns about the bill. And they say the way some state departments are reorganized will make it more difficult to deliver services to Iowans.

"The governor’s bill signing today is all politics," said Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, the top Democrat on the House State Government Committee. "Far too many of the bills like this one have been authored by out-of-state consultants or special interest groups without real input from Iowans. It’s a power grab and one of the reasons people are so frustrated with politics these days."

Lawmakers have questions about state positions that will be eliminated

Reynolds has repeatedly said the reorganization will happen without laying off any state employees.

She expects $214.6 million in savings to the state over four years, primarily through cutting vacant positions, consolidating office space and sharing technology between agencies.

Reynolds said she believes that could be a conservative estimate and that she may find more ways to save once the mergers take place.

"But if we save anything and I can streamline services and have a single mom or single dad that’s trying to get some services not have to go through 14 different doors to figure out how to get an answer, then that’s a win for me," she said.

Still, several hundred state government positions are expected to be eliminated as a result of the law.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency has estimated 205 funded full-time equivalent positions will be eliminated as a result of the law. The agency's estimate does not include vacant, unfunded positions.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs a bill to reorganize state government on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa.

The agency's analysis said some state departments have not indicated whether the positions that will be eliminated are filled or unfilled.

Reynolds' office has estimated the bill will eliminate 513 vacant positions.

Lawmakers are beginning the process of drafting the state's budget for the upcoming year, and they'll have to adjust for the positions that are going to be eliminated.

Some lawmakers said they still have questions about which positions will be affected.

During a committee meeting Tuesday for the Health and Human Services budget, Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, asked Sen. Mark Costello, R-Imogene, if he had details about the 110 HHS positions that are expected to be eliminated under the new law. The department has said those positions are unfilled.

"Could you give us where those are coming from and what areas that will impact?" Petersen asked.

"I don’t know that," Costello said, adding that he expects to be able to get that information before the budget comes up for a vote.

Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said Tuesday that lawmakers are taking the restructuring into account as they draft their budgets.

"We wanted to make sure as we build a budget we’re not building a budget for the old government," he said. "We’re building a budget for the new government."

He said he believes he and his colleagues have everyone's best estimates on the number of positions that will be eliminated, but in a budget as large as Iowa's — $8.5 billion — lawmakers don't expect those predictions to be 100% accurate.

"We just have to do the budget very conservatively because we have to assume there’s going to be errors," he said.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa agencies to merge as Gov. Kim Reynolds signs government overhaul