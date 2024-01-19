Gov. Kotek declares statewide emergency due to severe winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the Pacific Northwest continues to feel the effects of a week-long bout of ice and snow, Gov. Tina Kotek declared a statewide emergency Thursday night.

Kotek’s office made the announcement after taking an assessment of needs and requests from multiple counties dealing with the severe impacts of the storm.

“Thousands of people across the state have been impacted by the storm, including power outages, lack of transportation, and an array of safety concerns that come with severe weather,” Gov. Kotek said. “The state has been working with counties as they assess needs, including critical federal resources that can be unlocked by a statewide emergency. I declared a state of emergency in Lane County on Tuesday, and now we are heeding the call from additional counties to escalate.”

Prior to Kotek’s declaration, Multnomah County, Lincoln County, Washington County, Hood River County, and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians had declared a local state of emergency within the past six days.

State emergency declarations allow the counties to receive federal resources such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Other resources can help support highways, telecommunications and power system recovery.

