Gov. Kotek: Hillsboro safe rest village re-opening is ‘Critical to our success’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Tina Kotek, Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington, Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway, and Metro Councilor Juan Carlos Gonzalez were among those who gathered to celebrate the Friday re-opening of new safe rest pods in Washington County.

The pods are located on a lot on Southwest 17th Avenue in Hillsboro, which is the same place a temporary site was open from October 2022 to June 2023.

The county, the city of Hillsboro and shelter operator Open Door HousingWorks are running the shelter, which contains heating and cooling to protect from the elements.

The county says a new year-round permanent shelter is in the works, but until that goes up, the pods will house up to 30 people. This marks a current total of 426 beds or rooms in shelters throughout all of Washington County.

“When I declared a homeless state of emergency on my first day in office, I knew partnerships with local leaders would be critical to our success,” said Gov. Kotek. “These thirty new shelter pods are meeting the urgency of the humanitarian crisis we are facing, and I applaud the proactive and collaborative work happening in Washington County.”

