Gov. Kristi Noem to endorse Trump during South Dakota campaign rally

Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota will endorse former President Donald Trump in the GOP presidential primary at a campaign rally in her home state on Friday, according to a person familiar with the forthcoming endorsement.

Noem, who was once a possible 2024 contender herself, will introduce Trump at a fundraiser hosted by the state’s Republican Party in Rapid City. CNN first reported the impending endorsement.

The popular GOP governor has been floated as a possible Trump running mate, and has publicly voiced her support for the former president in recent months, saying that Trump is the only candidate in the race with the ability to win.

“Our country is breaking right in front of our very eyes today, and everybody should be a part of putting it back on its foundation,” Noem told Fox News host Sean Hannity last month. “And if President Trump is going to be back in the White House, I’d do all I can to help him be successful.”

Alex Isenstadt contributed to this report.