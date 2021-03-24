Gov. Kristi Noem floats bill to decriminalize marijuana in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem's administration is considering legislation that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in South Dakota.

Lawmakers this week got a first look at potential legislation coming out of the governor's office that limits the number of plants a medical marijuana user could grow in their home, while also ending South Dakota's practice of incarcerating adults caught using or possessing marijuana for recreational purposes.

A draft of the measure obtained by the Argus Leader shows Noem calls for decriminalizing the possession of up to an ounce of marijuana or 8 grams of marijuana concentrate. It would still be against the law to possess or use marijuana without a medically qualifying condition in South Dakota, but a first offense would be a petty offense and not subject to jail time for people over 21.

Subsequent offenses would be a class 2 misdemeanor, a less severe charge than the class 1 status of marijuana possession on the books today.

Noem's proposal also includes prohibiting youth and people under 21 from smoking or inhaling marijuana, regardless of their medical situation.

Noem's chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, said the governor isn't necessarily in support of the draft proposal, among multiple being considered by Noem and lawmakers behind the scenes.

"This is one of several draft bills being circulated for discussion and Gov. Noem has not endorsed any of them," he said.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 27 in Orlando, Fla.

The latest proposal comes after Noem's administration made a full court press to use the South Dakota legislature to block medical marijuana, approved by voters last November, from taking effect on July 1.

But those efforts fell short when the state Senate refused to sign off on the plan to "delay implementation" of medical marijuana without also reducing the severity of South Dakota's recreational pot laws, something voters signaled they want when they passed a recreational marijuana law that's currently on hold pending a case awaiting action from the courts.

Attorneys representing the group that placed both marijuana measures on the November ballot filed an appeal with the Supreme Court earlier this month after a lower court ruled Amendment A unconstitutional.

Noem said last week that she's concerned about existing statutes set to take effect this summer that don't explicitly cap the number of plants a medical marijuana card-holder could grow in their home. The draft proposal lawmakers saw this week would set that limit at three plants while also repealing possession by ingestion laws that allow criminal charges to be issued against adults discovered to have marijuana in their blood or urine.

But pro-marijuana advocates working to legalize cannabis in South Dakota don't want the cap.

A separate proposal South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws has crafted sets the home-cultivation limit at six plants and lessens the severity of charges for people under 21 found in possession of small amounts of marijuana. They also want to see ingestion laws entirely repealed regardless of age.

And the counterproposal has support from some senators who stood in the way of the governor's early efforts to block medical marijuana. Sen. Mike Rohl, R-Aberdeen, said the draft coming from the governor's office is a "workable start," but doesn't go as far as he'd like.

He said he prefers a six-plant limit that allows for three to be in their early growth stages with the remaining three "flowering," when the plant begins to produce buds. And continuing to criminalize simple possession for adults while keeping possessions for minors and people under 21 a class 1 misdemeanor defies the intent of the voter, he said.

"I think that should be a class 2 offense — because that’s the same as alcohol," Rohl said. "These things are going on criminal records and staying with them for the rest of their life."

Lawmakers could consider Noem's latest proposal when they return to the Capitol for Veto Day next week, or gather for a special session.

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, told the Argus Leader last week that a special session sometime later this spring or early summer is most likely as legislators would likely want time to consider their options.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Mobridge, echoed those remarks this week, saying it's his position that the only path to changing the legislation prior to the July 1 implementation date should be through a special session. Gosch said it is very unlikely the Legislature would suspend the rules to consider an amendment during Veto Day on March 29.

“I’m aware of the broad strokes (of the amendment), but my stance is I don’t think this is something we should do on Veto Day,” Gosch said. “It should be done through a special session so the bill can have a fair hearing.”

South Dakota News Watch contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem floats bill to decriminalize marijuana