Gov. Lamont, Connecticut legislators looking for tax cuts, balanced budget as 2022 session beckons

As the 2022 legislative session opens Wednesday, lawmakers will be scrambling in an election year to cut taxes, balance the budget, and try to solve the vexing problems of juvenile crime and children’s mental health.

Lawmakers are confident that they will reach a deal on issues like tax cuts because those are popular for both Democrats and Republicans during an election year. The question is which taxes will be cut and by how much.

Virtually every major tax is on a wish list for legislators and political candidates, but lawmakers have some constraints because they cannot use federal money directly for tax cuts. The latest projections are that the state will have budget surpluses of $1.48 billion in the current fiscal year and more than $1 billion next year, but much of that is driven by coronavirus stimulus money that will eventually run out.

Gov. Ned Lamont, the most influential person in the debate, is calling for $336 million in tax cuts that include expanding the residential property tax credit and reducing car taxes — two long-running issues at the Capitol. House Democrats are looking to create a new child tax credit of as much as $600 per child, while the quickest move is by Senate Republicans who want to cut the sales tax by Feb. 15 in order to provide immediate relief to consumers.

After years of tight budgets, large deficits and tough fiscal times, Lamont said taxpayers deserve relief.

“We’ve earned it,” Lamont told reporters. “We’re doing everything we can to make Connecticut more affordable.”

But lawmakers caution that no final decisions will likely be made until May because the legislature traditionally waits to learn the final collection numbers from the state income tax deadline that has been pushed back this year to April 18.

The General Assembly will also be working under tighter-than-usual time constraints in one of the shortest sessions in state history.

Based on the scheduling rules set forth in the state constitution and the vagaries of the calendar, the session will end on May 4 — less than three months away. That compares to sessions that can last more than five months.

As a result, some complicated, controversial bills that would generate long debates will not be debated in the House and Senate as the lengthy clashes would eat up precious time needed for other bills. Those issues will then be pushed back past the election and into 2023.

Taxes

Lamont’s plan calls for expanding the eligibility of the property tax credit far beyond the current limits. The credit would be restored to its original level as all residential property owners would be eligible, depending on income limits. Currently, the credit is limited only to those age 65 and over, as well as those with dependents.

Lamont is also calling for increasing the maximum credit to $300 per tax return, up from $200.

House Republicans agree with Lamont’s call for full eligibility, but they also want to see the credit boosted back to a maximum of $500 — the level when Republican Gov. M. Jodi Rell was in office 15 years ago.

Both Republicans and Democrats have complained for more than 25 years about car taxes, and various governors have tried to eliminate the tax with no success. The reason is that municipalities rely on the car taxes for hundreds of millions of dollars every year to balance their budgets, and they balk at the elimination unless they are fully reimbursed by the state.

Lamont says he’ll cut the car tax for any towns with a mill rate above 29 — thus helping 103 of the 169 towns.

“It’s just insane the way it’s set up right now,” Lamont said. “You could have a Honda in Hartford and you’re paying a higher property tax on it than a Hummer in Hartland or Harwinton. You have a higher property tax rate in some of our cities than you do in other places because they don’t have the same tax base.”

Juvenile crime

Republicans and Democrats have sharply different ideas on how to address juvenile crime.

Republicans cite a series of high-profile car jackings and auto thefts to say that juveniles are committing crimes with little punishment because the legislature “raised the age” so that they are treated as juveniles instead of adults. Democrats counter that overall crime is down and juveniles can suffer long-term harm from incarceration.

The state’s prison population has been cut by more than half after reaching an all-time peak of 19,894 in February 2008. The prison population exploded by about 1,200 after the parole system was frozen following the triple homicide and arson in Cheshire on July 23, 2007.

In a comprehensive plan, House Republicans unveiled 25 proposals to increase prison sentences, expand victims’ rights and support police. Those include making changes in the Democrat-written police accountability law that was sharply criticized by Republicans, police chiefs and many rank-and-file officers.

Rep. Greg Howard, who has spent 20 years as a Stonington police officer and detective, said lawmakers need to allow broader flexibility in consent searches during motor vehicle stops as “an essential function of law enforcement.” He added that officers who receive mental health assessments need protections so that they do not fear being disciplined or demoted.

Lamont said that he is looking for “reasonable common ground” among lawmakers on crime.

“This is something we can do together,” Lamont said.

But Rep. Steven Stafstrom of Bridgeport and Toni Walker of New Haven — two of the most influential Democrats — were not impressed with the Republican viewpoint.

“Despite the Republicans’ election-year spin, residents should be assured that Connecticut is one of the safest states in the nation and crime remains at near decadeslong lows,” they said. “Connecticut Democrats have worked to address the pandemic-driven uptick in certain criminal activity that all states have experienced by investing in police resources to solve motor vehicle crimes, providing more arrestee information to police and working with the courts to speed up the time it takes to process a case.

“We agree that more flexibility could be provided around how long a juvenile can be held, and it would be beneficial to expand the use of GPS monitoring. ... We also hope [Republicans] will work with us to address the proliferation of guns on our streets. These are the types of policies that will work to continue to reduce crime — not a return to the Republicans’ failed 1990s strategy of mass incarceration.”

Mental health for children and adults

House and Senate Democrats will be pushing hard for improvements in mental health care, particularly for children who have been isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney of New Haven said the issue is so important that it could be designated as Senate Bill 1, which is traditionally set aside as the top priority for Senate Democrats.

“The pandemic has pointed out an already existing crisis that has only gotten worse during the pandemic,” Looney said in an interview. “There is a grave concern about a shortfall between the need and the services available.”

The bill is still being crafted, but the ideas include increased Medicaid reimbursements for health care providers, more social workers in schools, increased access to mental health care, more affordability and improvements in telemedicine.

House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford said the complicated issue will require continued vigilance and attention by legislators.

“We’re not going to solve the issue in one year,” Ritter said.

Cities and towns

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, which represents communities across the state, is pushing a nine-point agenda, ranging from taxes and education to land use and public health.

The mayors and first selectmen want the legislature to “reduce the current over-reliance on a regressive property tax system through municipal revenue diversification and providing incentives for municipalities to expand shared and regional services.” The leaders have called in the past for the option of allowing the towns to consider a regional hotel tax, which would allow cities and towns to divide up the additional revenue, or a regional sales tax that could generate additional money in cities with major malls like Danbury and Manchester.

The leaders also want “a phase-in of the current property tax revaluations and a local option to delay property tax revaluation for one year.”

Local leaders are seeking increased state funding for buying police body and car cameras, which became a key issue under the police accountability law following the death of George Floyd while handcuffed in police custody in Minneapolis.

“These proposals are popular, common-sense initiatives to make life easier and more affordable for Connecticut families and residents,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who serves as CCM’s president.

State tax commissioner Mark Boughton said that Lamont is “100 percent committed” to reimbursing the municipalities for the car tax money.

“To ... [the] mayors and first selectmen that are out there, as an ex-mayor, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered,” said Boughton, who served as Danbury’s mayor for 20 years. “You’re going to get your money.”

Aid in dying

Despite a long-running battle and a short session, advocates are pushing again for a controversial bill known as aid in dying.

The measure, however, has failed every time it has been debated — dating from a public hearing in 1994.

The proposal calls for allowing mentally competent patients with less than six months to live to receive a prescription from a doctor for a lethal dose of medication. The idea has been raised at least 14 times in the legislature over nearly three decades, but has never received a vote in the full House of Representatives or Senate due to a lack of support. At least nine states and the District of Columbia have passed similar laws.

In 2021, for the first time, a bill was approved by the public health committee — generating hope by advocates that the measure was gaining momentum. With the short session, the battle will be difficult, lawmakers said.

“We could have all the time in the world, and it would still fail,” said House Republican leader Vincent Candelora of North Branford.

Extending Lamont’s executive orders

The first issue that legislators will tackle is whether to extend 11 of Lamont’s executive orders regarding the coronavirus pandemic that are scheduled to expire on Feb. 15. Lawmakers intend to hold an informational hearing on Zoom from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to gain insight from invited experts on public health and education.

The most controversial order focuses on wearing masks in school, which Candelora says should end.

“My concern is we’re going on two years of children being put in masks, and we still don’t know what the metrics are, how successful it’s been, what has been the impacts on our children’s education,” Candelora said. “They have been the silent victims through COVID. ... They’re sort of being subdued into silence.”

Ritter’s 96 Democratic caucus members have five different viewpoints on masks.

“I have people who think masks should be local option immediately,” Ritter said in an interview. “I have people who think masks should go for 60 days. I have people who think masks should go for the rest of the school year. I have people who think masks should go for the rest of the calendar year, and I have people who would let the public health commissioner decide.”

Ritter said he is not sure what will happen with masks in schools.

Even with the pandemic continuing, Lamont will deliver his State of the State Address in the historic Hall of the House on Wednesday. With health concerns, some legislators might watch the speech from their offices, and the exact attendance is not yet known. Unlike past years, the House gallery will not be open to lobbyists and the general public due to the pandemic.

“I think the governor will be giving a speech to a decent crowd,” Ritter said. “It won’t be sold out, but it will be a decent crowd.”

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com.