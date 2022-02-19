Gov. Larry Hogan unveils $50 million to boost Shore, rural Maryland in Salisbury visit

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday during a visit to Salisbury that $50 million in grant funds will be made available to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment and grow jobs in Maryland’s rural regions.

Five rural regional councils, representing the Upper, Mid and Lower Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland and Western Maryland, will submit proposals to the Maryland Department of Commerce outlining how they each plan to use up to $10 million available through the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund.

This includes the Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland, based in Salisbury.

"Today we are taking the next important step forward in our efforts to help rural Maryland come back better and stronger than ever before," said Gov. Hogan in his address at Salisbury University.. "This unprecedented $50 million investment will help us put even more 'open for business' signs in the windows in our small towns, it will create thousands of new jobs in rural communities, and it will literally transform neighborhoods and communities for the better all across our state."

Counties that will benefit from the grant funds include Allegany, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester.

The grant program is designed to be flexible and allow each rural council to determine the best use of funds within the program’s guidelines in coordination with the counties they represent. Eligible uses of the funds include developing infrastructure such as utilities, transportation and broadband to support the attraction, retention, or expansion of businesses, as well as infrastructure related to specific industry sector development including manufacturing, cyber security and the life sciences.

Additionally, the funding can be used for workforce development and attraction of talent, as well as projects that stimulate entrepreneurship and innovation. Planning and feasibility studies are also eligible, as well as certain capital and operational expenses. The funds may not be used for any direct incentives to the private sector.

“Through our regional representatives, Maryland Commerce works very closely with our rural regional councils to give them the one-on-one support and resources needed to spur job growth and investment in all regions of the state,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “We recognize that every county, especially our rural counties, has unique challenges and these additional funds will help them to better compete for economic development projects and look for opportunities to collaborate regionally.”

