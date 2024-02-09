Gov. Lee’s budget proposal includes security grants for houses of worship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Churches vandalized, broken into, and robbed; FBI data shows incidents inside places of worship have increased dramatically in recent years.

This month, Gov. Bill Lee announced he wants to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in security grants for churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques.

“A handful of people, this church is starting to grow,” Rodney Musgraves said.

For Musgraves, talking about the Lakeshore Christian Church’s Smyrna Campus comes easily.

“They are really uplifting here, really keep you engaged. It’s an awesome church; I feel secure,” he said.

Although he feels secure, Musgraves also knows the potential danger that could walk through the church’s doors. This is why he joined the church “safety team,” which works as the first line of defense inside.

“It’s a place of safety and security, and we don’t have that,” Musgraves said. “It’s not church no more.”

Musgraves said he felt inspired to join the safety team, wanting to make a difference, but also thinking back to the Antioch church shooting that sent shockwaves through Nashville.

In 2017, a man went into the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ during service and started shooting. One person was killed and several others were injured. One of the victims ended up being Musgrave’s neighbor.

“She was leaving the church, wasn’t feeling very well, so she cut out a little early, and there was a shooter in the parking lot,” he remembered. “That was literally too close to home. You know, my kids grew up with her kids; they went to school and I immediately took my wife and said, ‘We are getting our carry permits. This is getting nuts.'”

The memories come flooding back, especially now as Lee announced during his State of the State address that he wants to push $750,000 into securing places of worship.

“People are moving here and one of the reasons is they know that we’re committed to making it a safe place to live. There will always be more work to do when it comes to public safety. It is a huge challenge and we all know that,” the governor said while talking about the need to invest in public safety during his State of the State address.

The move comes as a positive sign for those like Musgraves.

“Fantastic, you know, it’s good news, but also at the same time, it’s scary because it means it’s a problem,” he said.

The Family Research Council said 53 acts of vandalism against churches were reported in the first quarter of 2023. The organization also showed how 29 states experienced acts of hostility against churches. Tennessee had reported five incidents during that time.

“It’s crazy. We would never think stuff like this would happen maybe 20 years ago. Now it’s common; it’s not shocking anymore,” Musgraves said.

Currently, Lakeshore Christian Church has around 20 volunteers on their safety team between both the Antioch main campus and the Smyrna campus.

