Gov. Lee critical of “soft on crime plea deals” in wake of recent violence in Memphis

A string of high-profile murders in Memphis over the past week has shattered families and rattled our city.

It’s left some of us wondering if more needs to be done to keep violent offenders in prison.

Police said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly killed four people and injured three more in a shooting spree on Sep. 7.

Tennessee governor Bill Lee said in a press conference Friday that the violent spree could have been avoided if the justice system worked.

“Soft on crime plea deals have real consequences, and they are preventable,” he said. “Those consequences were on full display Wednesday night.”

That plea deal came after a 2020 case.

At 17-years-old, Kelly was accused of shooting a man in the chest and a 13-year-old boy in the leg.

Rather than attempted murder, he was allowed to plea to a charge of aggravated assault.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, but only required to serve one.

He was released last April and was on the streets Wednesday night when police say he murdered four people, and injured three others.

“That is why we brought forth this legislation that requires supervision for anyone leaving prison. We shouldn’t have anyone walking out of prison without any supervision,” Gov. Lee said.

On Friday, Kelly faced a judge again. He was given a public defender and ordered to stay in jail with no bond.

“Make no mistake, we have to be tough on crime. We cannot be soft on crime. That is a bad strategy, and it results in bad outcomes for our community,” Gov. Lee said.

Fox13 spoke with the governor about his proposals to get ‘tough on crime’ and how they stack up in Kelly’s case.

He said juvenile intervention and stopping juvenile offenders from becoming adult offenders is crucial.

“The vast majority of people in prison are going to get out regardless of sentencing. The way we work to rehabilitate them before they get out has a significant impact on whether or not they will repeat crime,” he said.

He also touched on getting tough on prosecutors and making sure criminals aren’t given plea deals just to avoid trials.

“Convenient plea deals cannot come at the cost of justice,” he said.

The governor is also pushing for legislation requiring mandatory supervision for criminals when they are released from prison early.

“We need to do things to stop crime before it happens. We can talk about what happens after someone is arrested, but it’s very important to stop crime before it happens,” Gov. Lee said.

The governor also said he wants to see more funding for police departments and more officers across the state.

When asked, Gov. Lee would not say if he was in support of a “Truth in Sentencing” bill, which would require people convicted of violent crimes to serve all of their sentences behind bars.