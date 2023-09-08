Gov. Lujan Grisham suspends open, concealed carry in Bernalillo County

TechCrunch

X, formerly known as Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging that a new California law requiring social networks to declare certain moderation practices is a violation of the company's Constitutional right to free speech. At the time, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote: "Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day." The law requires social media companies to publicly detail moderation practices around hate speech, racism, extremism, disinformation, harassment and foreign political interference.