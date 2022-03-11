Gov. Lujan Grisham's veto sparks talk of an override by lawmakers

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announces a nearly $4 million investment in La Union's Gardner Dam at a news conference at the Doña Ana County Government Center on March 3, 2022.

New Mexico lawmakers may call themselves back into session to consider overriding Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's veto of $50 million in funding for numerous projects and programs.

Convening the emergency session would require 3/5 votes in both the state House and Senate, where Lujan Grisham's fellow Democrats hold majorities. It would be the first such emergency session since 2002 and only the second in state history.

The governor sparked bipartisan anger Wednesday when she vetoed SB 48, a supplemental or "junior" spending bill funding projects and programs selected by individual lawmakers.

Unlike capital outlay bills, the legislation does not require disclosure of how lawmakers allocated funds at their discretion, although some lawmakers do so voluntarily.

In her veto statement, Lujan Grisham said the bill "is littered with tens of millions of appropriations" and "circumvents the important budget and capital outlay process that forms the basis for other large appropriations bills."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talks with an audience at a retirement center in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Lujan Grisham this week signed a $530 million tax relief package and an annual state budget that increases spending by $1 billion, or 14%.

Rather than exercise her line-item veto authority, Lujan Grisham rejected the entire bill, sending lawmakers into an uproar.

"What really made me mad is the governor saying none of these projects are vetted," Senate Finance Committee Chair George Muñoz, D-Gallup, said Thursday.

According to a summary of the legislation, the largest single category of spending — $3.3 million — was for public safety vehicles and equipment in members' districts.

More: New Mexico governor slashes taxes as she pursues reelection

For New Mexico's Sixth Judicial District Attorney's Office in the southwestern corner of the state, for instance, state Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, had allocated $50,000 toward forensic interview recording equipment and IT equipment to support investigation of child abuse.

"I'm disappointed that I'm going to have to report back to them, as much as they needed that, that they're not going to be receiving that equipment," Diamond said Thursday.

Story continues

New Mexico state Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup and chair of the Senate Finance Committee, is seen in a May 8, 2020 file photo.

The first-term senator — representing Hidalgo, Luna, Sierra and part of Doña Ana counties, and who also sits on the Senate Finance Committee — pushed back on the governor's statement that "many of the projects listed in SB 48 are not fully funded — leaving open the possibility that money will be wasted on projects that will never be completed."

"That's a concern when it comes to allocating our capital outlay dollars, in cases where a legislator won't fully fund a project that clearly discloses how much the estimated costs are," Diamond said.

"In many cases, we fund smaller capital outlay projects, but what most of us do is fund programs and projects and facilities that do not qualify for the large capital outlay allocations that we get with the capital outlay dollars."

The $50.4 million spent in SB 48 was divided in half between recurring and non-recurring funding, on a wide variety of local services and staffing, equipment and programs for youth, veterans or other groups — even an emergency replacement bus for a local school athletic team. Individual grants are as low as $30,000.

Supplemental bills have been criticized for their lack of transparency and public debate over allocations. House members were each allowed to allocate $360,000 while senators got $600,000.

New Mexico state Senator Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, is seen during a tour of the Deming Cesar Chavez Charter High School in Deming, N.M. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Both senators said the bill delivered small allocations of money that directly benefited constituents. Muñoz said he allocated his own money toward domestic violence services in Grants and Gallup, emergency vehicles and brain injury support.

New Mexico passed a record-high $8.4 billion state budget for the 2023 fiscal year at the legislative session that concluded last month, buoyed by high revenues from the state's oil and gas sector.

Last override was in 2002

Democrats from each chamber were expected to caucus late Friday afternoon.

"All indications are the votes are there," state Rep. Candie Sweetser, D-Deming, said earlier in the day.

The last New Mexico governor to see a veto overruled by the legislature was Gary Johnson, then a Republican, in 2002. (Johnson later joined the Libertarian Party.)

There have been unsuccessful attempts at overrides under Democratic Gov. Bill Richardson and amid later clashes with Republican Gov. Susana Martinez over her exercise of the veto, but none of those efforts found the required 2/3 support in each chamber.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham dances as a mariachi band plays at a bill-signing event at Western New Mexico University in Silver City, N.M. on Friday, March 4, 2022.

On Thursday, Muñoz confirmed that lawmakers would be caucusing on Friday to discuss an extraordinary session and said, "There is an appetite to do that."

"I think that it's highly likely," Diamond said Thursday, noting that the push was being led by Democrats. "My side, the Republicans, will be quick to join them if they want to convene for an extraordinary session."

More: More judges, jail alternatives and expanded surveillance: Here's what's in the New Mexico crime bill

Republicans pounced on the potential rebellion by the governor's own party in an election year: Lujan Grisham is seeking a second term in the November general election.

House Minority Whip Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, said in a written statement: "We typically only see actions like this when dealing with a lame duck Governor who no longer holds sway over their political party.”

Lujan Grisham's press secretary, Nora Meyers Sackett, said the governor was fulfilling her responsibility "to ensure that New Mexico's investments directly and meaningfully benefit New Mexicans while maintaining fiscal responsibility, given the once-in-a-generation revenue we have available."

She argued that the state budget process had delivered $24 million in new assistance for local food banks, $10 million to assist residents without housing, as well as funding for domestic violence programs, uranium remediation, acequias and other local priorities.

"The governor agrees that those kinds of programs are priorities, which is why they are funded in the budget," she said.

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico leaders talk of override after Gov. Lujan Grisham's veto