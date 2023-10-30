Gov. Maura Healey has nominated a Wayland man to serve as a Superior Court judge

WAYLAND — A local man who works as an attorney in Boston has been nominated by Gov. Maura Healey to become an associate justice in the Massachusetts Superior Court.

The nominee, Michael Pineault, is originally from Foxborough but now lives in Wayland. He is an attorney at Boston-based Anderson Kreiger.

Pineault, who did not respond to multiple requests for comment, holds a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1989.

Prior to working at Anderson Kreiger, Pineault was an associate at the former Hill and Barlow, also in Boston, from 1990 to 1997. The firm dissolved in 2002. Pineault was later an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, where he was chief of the economic crimes unit.

Gov. Maura Healey has nominated Wayland resident Michael Pineault for an associate justice position on the Massachusetts Superior Court.

'Honored to be nominated': Healey picks Framingham attorney for opening on Superior Court

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Pineault joined Gov. Deval Patrick's legal team as deputy chief legal counsel, and later founded a boutique litigation firm, Clements & Pineault, LLP, before joining Anderson and Kreiger in July 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Pineault has donated a total of $500 to Healey since she announced she would run for attorney general in October 2013. He donated $250 in 2014, the year she was elected attorney general, and again in 2020.

Healey says Pineault has 'dedicated his career to public service'

According to his biography on Anderson Kreiger's website, Pineault's focuses are health care, securities and financial services, white collar matters and business and employment matters.

Healey also nominated Audrey Murillo as associate justice of the Massachusetts Juvenile Court.

"Michael Pineault has dedicated his career to public service and upholding the rule of law," Healey said in a statement. "We’re grateful for the work of the Governor’s Council as they consider these two nominations."

'Give us a provider': More than 130 homeless migrants are now housed in Framingham

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll added in the release: "Audrey and Michael are hardworking, capable and experienced attorneys. They each come recommended with the highest of praise and we're proud to submit their names for consideration by the Governor's Council."

If confirmed, Pineault would be the second MetroWest candidate nominated to the bench. Framingham attorney Adam Sisitsky, son of Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, was nominated earlier this month. He was confirmed Wednesday in a 6-0 vote by the Governort's Council.

The Superior Court is a trial court of general jurisdiction for the state. Its 82 justices sit in 20 courthouses in all of the state's 14 counties. The Superior Court has original jurisdiction in civil actions over $50,000 and in matters where equitable relief is sought. The court also has original jurisdiction in actions including labor disputes where in injunctive relief is sought, exclusive authority to convene medical malpractice tribunals, appellate jurisdiction over certain administrative proceedings and may hold sittings for naturalization in any city or town. Lastly, the Superior Court also has exclusive original jurisdiction of first-degree murder cases and original jurisdiction of all other crimes.

The Governor's Council, which holds final approval power over gubernatorial court appointments, next meets on Nov. 1. The hearing will be chaired by District 3 Councilor Marilyn Devaney, of Watertown.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Wayland attorney Michael Pineault nominated for MA superior court