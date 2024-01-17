Gov. Maura Healey's HERO Act pushes for more benefits for veterans

BOSTON - An omnibus bill aiming to increase services and benefits to veterans living in Massachusetts and modernize the state’s support system is working its way through the Legislature after its introduction by Gov. Maura Healey in November.

The HERO Act “would bring about monumental changes in veterans benefits statewide,” Matthew Deacon, the general counsel for the Executive Office of Veterans Services, told the Veterans’ Homes Council at its Tuesday meeting. He described the proposed changes as “robust.”

In her remarks when proposing the legislation late last year, Healey said, "Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our country, and this transformative legislation marks an important step toward ensuring that Massachusetts supports them in return.

“From Day One, our administration has been committed to revitalizing veterans services in Massachusetts and ensuring that every one of these heroes receives the benefits, resources and support that they deserve,” Healey said in prepared remarks when introducing the legislation “Honoring, Empowering and Recognizing Our Servicemembers and Veterans.”

Healey also established the Executive Office of Veterans Services, appointing former Rep. Jon Santiago, D-Boston, a major in the U.S. Army Reserve, to lead the office designed to prioritize the health and quality care of Massachusetts veterans.

In addition to increasing the state’s annuity to service disabled veterans by $500 up to $2,500 a year, the HERO Act would bring the state's definition of individuals who can be defined as veterans into agreement with the federal definition, extending benefits for additional members of the nation’s armed services.

The bill would increase other direct and indirect benefits and is designed to expand inclusivity while also modernizing the state’s veteran’s services system.

What's included

The proposed extension of benefits includes:

The increased annuity from $2,000 to $2,500

Allow for reimbursement of behavioral health services accessed privately by veterans; a change that would have to be approved by the legislature

Establish a two-year pilot program extending in-vitro fertilization benefits to veterans in same-sex relationships

Establish a study group to explore the use of psychedelics and natural plant medicines to determine their effectiveness in treating post-traumatic stress disorder and other service-related issues

Increase tax credits to employers from $2,000 to $2,500 to promote hiring low-income and chronically underemployed veterans

Allow municipalities to increase property tax exemptions for veterans to allow them to age in place

Increase the length of time veterans in state government have to buyback four years of their military service time to use against retirement

Eliminate the fee for veterans’ licenses plates for use on their cars

“Veterans are often house poor,” Deacon said, adding many are unable to keep up with expenses or needed repairs. Property tax exemptions would allow them greater opportunities to “age in place” and continue living in their communities.

Who can apply for change in status?

Other modifications to veterans services in Massachusetts would change the state’s definition of who qualifies for services. The federal government defines a veteran as a person who served in the active military, naval or air service, including the Coast Guard, for specific lengths of time, and who was discharged or released. Only those dishonorably discharged do not qualify for veterans services and benefits.

The HERO Act would also expand the newly established Veterans Equity Review Board, implemented to review “less than honorable” discharges based on the former “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. Changes would expand the review process to those veterans discharged due to race, ethnicity, gender identity or religion. The review board is only empowered to unlock state benefits and cannot change a less than honorable discharge designation.

The board was implemented in September under the auspices of Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs.

“Twelve years after the repeal of don’t ask, don’t tell, I am grateful that this Senate initiative is being fulfilled by the administration and that this important Veterans’ Equality Review Board is now officially up and running,” said Velis, speaking in September. “For far too long, thousands of courageous individuals have been told that they are not worthy of the same benefits that their comrades and counterparts earned. That their service, and their sacrifice, is not worth the same because of who they are and who they love. My legislation, and the work of this board, is all about ensuring that LGBTQ veterans across the commonwealth have the same access to benefits and services that other veterans have.”

As the state modernizes its veterans services legislation, it will be revising statute and policy language, changing gender-based pronouns to more neutral pronouns.

“The laws commonly refer to veterans as “he” and spouses as “she,” Deacon said, pointing out that the review has pinpointed at least 70 gender-specific references.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Changes would include higher annuities; new definition of veteran