PROVIDENCE, RI — Gov. Dan McKee is challenging landlords to provide permanent housing for more than 150 families who have experienced homelessness and are staying in hotel shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The challenge also provides more than $3,000 for participating landlords.

"A lack of housing is one of the most critical challenges facing too many Rhode Islanders — and the rapid decline of available affordable units over recent years has only exacerbated this crisis," McKee said in a statement Monday. "We have neighbors currently in hotel shelters who need to be re-housed, and this program will help meet that important need."

Building off of a program launched in 2020, participating landlords across Rhode Island will be given incentives to provide available units to support the need for housing. The challenge is a partnership between McKee, RI Housing, Amos House and the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.



State officials said all participating units must be available, safe and habitable. Landlords will receive a $3,000 signing bonus for the first unit signed on for a one-year lease and $1,000 for each additional unit. Up to $3,000 per unit is available for reimbursement of necessary repairs. The program, when possible, will provide guaranteed rent for up to one year.

"We've seen firsthand the devastating impact our state's lack of units has had on individuals and families throughout this pandemic," said Eileen Hayes, the CEO of Amos House. "As the nonprofit organization running the landlord incentives for this program, we hope to engage landlords across the state and help demonstrate the value of participating."



Gov. McKee Challenging RI Landlords To Help House Homeless originally appeared on the Cranston Patch