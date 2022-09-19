Gov. McKee proposes raises of up to 43 percent for his cabinet

PROVIDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee is proposing raises of up to 43% for his cabinet directors.

The proposed raises will by aired at a public hearing conducted by the Department of Administration next Monday, Sept. 26.

An exodus of Raimondo-era holdovers over the last year and a half has left McKee – who ascended to governor in March 2021 and is now seeking election to his first full-term – with a cabinet packed with "acting" directors.

Some trouble-prone agencies – such as the Department of Children Youth & Families – have had acting directors for years.

Ready for round II?: What the Gov. Dan McKee versus Ashley Kalus race might look like

Why raises for cabinet directors?

Explaining the move to raise directors' salaries now, administration spokeswoman Laura Hart said: "The average pay for the head of a Rhode Island state agency currently trails Massachusetts’ and Connecticut’s averages by more than $20,000.

"Rhode Island must make its salaries more competitive to support the recruitment and retention of qualified leaders," she said.

"Bringing director and secretary salaries in line with the marketplace is particularly important in the health and human services field, where Rhode Island has experienced recent turnover in numerous leadership positions," she said.

Gov. Dan McKee is proposing raises of up to 43% for his cabinet directors.

Proposed salary increases

The biggest raise would go to the director of the state Department of Health, which has had more than one "acting" director since Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott resigned last winter.

Under McKee's proposal, the base salary for the state health director's job would increase from $140,000 to $200,000.

The second highest salary would go to the new head of the Rhode Island State Police: Col. Darnell Weaver. His base pay would rise from $155,000 to $195,000 a year, though his actual earnings of $201,559 last year far exceeded that.

It was not immediately clear why he took home so much more than his salary on the books. But he is not the only long-time state employee with a built-in longevity bonus from a time when the state still gave its employees automatic pay increases every several years.

Story continues

Weaver's situation is even more complicated.

"In the case of Superintendent Weaver, the state has proposed increasing his salary to match the regional marketplace, along with a short-term base salary adjustment to adjust for the service credit and retirement benefit he would otherwise lose upon accepting this position," Hart said.

Elaborating, she said: "Based on pay increases for RISP command staff, had Colonel Weaver remained in his Lt. Colonel position, he would have been earning a base salary of $194,382 as of June 5, 2022, rather than the $155,000 base salary offered the Colonel position as head of public safety.

"Additionally, the base salary for a Lt. Colonel would have increased to $199,242 by October 23, 2022. The Colonel’s salary will be temporarily increased for three pay periods to compensate for these financial disparities."

Biggest pay boosts

The biggest pay boosts would go to the directors of the state's Department of Children, Youth & Families and the Department of Corrections. Their base pay would go from $135,000 to $190,000.

Others in line for proposed increases in their base pay include:

• Secretary of Health & Human Services: $155,000 to $190,000.

• The director of the Department of Revenue and of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals: $135,000 to $180,000.

• Director of the Department of Transportation: $155,000 to $190,000.

• Director of the Department of Administration: $155,000 to $185,000.

• Director of the Department of Labor and Training: $155,000 to $170,000.

• Director of the Department of Human Services: $135,000 to $160,000.

• The director of the Departments of Environmental Management and Business Regulation: $135,000 to $165,000.

Under the rules surrounded cabinet level pay increases, the increases will automatically take effect 30 days after the administration sends them to the General Assembly, unless the lawmakers say no.

"It is worth noting that Rhode Island state directors at BHDDH, DBR, DEM and DHS have not received a raise since the start of the previous governor’s administration in 2015," Hart said on Monday.

Earlier this year, legislative budget-writers gave McKee more time to propose raises for state agency directors.

State law, up until that time, gave the governor a small window in March of each year to propose and then justify at a public hearing any proposed raises for cabinet members.

A provision in this year's state budget gave the Department of Administration until September to conduct public hearings on director salaries, and moved the deadline to refer them to the General Assembly to Oct. 30 for 2022 only.

Political Scene: McKee, Kalus duking it out in public and in private over testing contract

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Gov. McKee proposes raises for his cabinet to be more competitive