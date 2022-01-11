Gov. McKee swears in five new judges to four Rhode Island courts

Gov. Dan McKee on Monday swore in five new judges to serve on the state Superior Court, Family Court, District Court and Workers' Compensation Court.

The judicial candidates: Coveted judgeships get support from well-placed friends

Superior Court

New Superior Court Judge Kevin F. McHugh gets a helping hand putting on his new judicial robe from his wife, Kristina, before his swearing in by Gov. Dan McKee on Monday.

Kevin F. McHugh

Kevin F. McHugh was sworn in as associate Superior Court justice. McHugh is a senior assistant city solicitor in Providence and has worked as a lawyer for the state Senate since 1994. He fills the seat vacated by Melissa Long when she was elevated to the state Supreme Court. It pays a salary of $170,545 per year.

Family Court

Family Court Judge Jeanine Perella McConaghy is sworn in Monday by Gov. Dan McKee, with her husband, Daniel McConaghy, holding the Bible.

Jeanine Perella McConaghy, Shilpa Naik

Jeanine Perella McConaghy and Shilpa Naik were sworn in as associate Family Court justices. McConaghy is an assistant attorney general and deputy chief of the criminal division. She fills the seat left vacant by the retirement of Judge Rossie Lee Harris Jr. Naik has worked in Family Court as a court-appointed special advocate, in private practice and as a special assistant attorney general. She fills a seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Stephen Capineri.

Both Family Court judgeships pay $170,545 per year.

Family Court Judge Shilpa Naik — with her husband, Lincoln Police Chief Brian Sullivan holding the Bible — is sworn in by Gov. Dan McKee on Monday.

District Court

William J. Trezvant

William J. Trezvant was sworn in as an associate District Court judge. He has been working at the law firm Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara after 16 years in the attorney general's office. He fills the seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Madeline Quirk and will be paid $160,317 a year.

Workers' Compensation Court

George J. Lazieh

George J. Lazieh was sworn in as associate judge of the Workers' Compensation Court. He has over three decades of criminal, civil and workers compensation trial experience, according to McKee's office. He fills a seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Diane Connor and will be paid $160,317 a year.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Gov. McKee swears in 5 new judges to 4 courts