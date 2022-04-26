Gov. McMaster backs tougher SC laws on illegal gun possession after 2 mass shootings

After a pair of mass shootings rocked South Carolina during the Easter holiday weekend, Gov. Henry McMaster has urged state lawmakers to send him a bill that would impose tougher penalties on people who illegally carry guns.

“Law enforcement needs help keeping illegal, stolen guns out of the hands of juveniles and criminals,” McMaster said in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “I stand with Sen. Harpootlian and members of the Senate who are proposing no bond and mandatory minimum sentences in circuit court for illegal gun possession.”

The statement is a rare moment of bipartisan agreement on an issue where Democrats and Republicans are often at odds. McMaster is a Republican. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian is a Richland County Democrat.

“Send me these reforms and I will sign them into law,” the governor promised.

McMaster’s pledge came more than a week after a violent Easter holiday weekend in South Carolina, where a pair of mass shootings took place at a crowded shopping mall and inside a Hampton County nightclub.

The Columbia Police Department said nine people were shot and six others were hurt in the panic at the popular Columbiana Centre mall on April 16. Less than 24 hours later, nine people were injured in a mass shooting in the early hours of April 17 at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Under South Carolina law, it is illegal to carry a firearm in public without a concealed weapons permit, or CWP. Businesses can also prohibit firearms on their property, even if the firearm is carried legally by a person with a concealed weapons permit.

According to the Columbiana Centre mall’s code of conduct, no firearms or illegal weapons are allowed.

Three suspects who have been arrested in connection with the mall shooting all face charges of unlawful carrying of a handgun because, according to police, they allegedly brought guns into an area where they are prohibited.

In response to the Columbia mall shooting, Harpootlian has proposed a change to an existing House bill on policing that would toughen penalties for someone who illegally possesses a gun. Harpootlian said the change has bipartisan support.

Story continues

“I just read (a) report that the highest cause of death under the age of 21 and under is gun shot wounds, not car wrecks, not drugs. It’s (an) epidemic,” Harpootlian told reporters Tuesday. “This isn’t the solution. So that everybody understands, right now we need to do something about the revolving door on kids with guns.”

Senior editor Maayan Schechter contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.