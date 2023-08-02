Gov. McMaster signs Fentanyl Trafficking bill

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Tuesday morning for a law that makes it a felony to possess two grains of fentanyl or a fentanyl-related substance.

A first offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.

PAST COVERAGE: SC Gov. gets bill with stiffer penalties for fentanyl trafficking

People who deal more than four grams of the drug will now face between seven and 40 years in prison.

The Fentanyl Trafficking law, which went into effect in July, also prevents anyone convicted of trafficking drugs to possess a gun.

VIDEO: SC Gov. gets bill with stiffer penalties for fentanyl trafficking



