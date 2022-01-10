Gov. McMaster urges lawmakers to cut SC taxes, raise state employee and officer pay

Gov. Henry McMaster called on South Carolina lawmakers to raise pay for state employees and law enforcement officers by 2%, all while urging legislators to also cut taxes.

McMaster unveiled his spending wish list for the Legislature Monday, a day before lawmakers return to work.

The state has about $3 billion in additional annual and one-time money to spend during this year’s budget discussions. Lawmakers also have $2.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money and $525 million from the Savannah River Site settlement.

McMaster rolled out the federal recommendations with his executive budget because several of the initiatives are intertwined, the governor’s staff said.

Higher pay

In his budget proposal, the governor included $31 million for raises for law enforcement officers and $46 million for merit raises for other state employees.

The amount of money proposed would cover 2% raises for state workers.

“Across-the-board pay raises for state employees are less effective than those based on performance, merit, success or longevity” McMaster said. “Agency directors should be empowered to incentivize their personnel.”

McMaster’s budget includes more money for raising pay for some teachers in the state, bringing the state starting salary to $38,000 from $36,000. However, a $2,000 raise wouldn’t be mandated for school districts already above the proposed minimum.

The raise is part of the additional $120 million McMaster wants to send to public schools in the budget, while also giving school districts flexibility in how to spend the money, but also requiring more transparency on where dollars go.

McMaster proposed a $2,000 bonus for school drivers to help school districts recruit and retain drivers through a school year.

“Superintendent (Molly) Spearman is appreciative of the support Governor McMaster has shown through his executive budget towards increasing teacher and bus driver salaries — two positions facing critical shortages in our state,” said Ryan Brown, spokesman for the Department of Education. “We now look forward to working with the members of the General Assembly to bring funding for these priorities and others to fruition.”

Lower taxes

McMaster, who is running for reelection this year, also wants to push tax relief as part of the budget.

As in year’s past, McMaster again proposed reducing the state’s top income tax rate to 6% from 7% over a course of five years. It’s a move that would cost the state $177 million in the first year, and up to $1 billion once it’s fully implemented.

McMaster also proposed that the tax cut would be on hold for the year if new revenue doesn’t grow by 5%.

South Carolina has the highest tax rate in the southeast and 12th highest in the nation, according to the governor’s office.

“This is unacceptable as it makes South Carolina less competitive for jobs and capital investment,” McMaster said in his letter to lawmakers.

McMaster also wants to place $500 million in reserves in case of economic uncertainties. He also suggested setting aside $250 million of federal COVID-19 relief money for the unemployment insurance trust fund in case of a severe economic downturn.

The recommendation includes using $500 million in federal COVID money for rural water and sewer infrastructure upgrades, $360 million to widen I-26 between Columbia and Charleston and $300 million the first phase of I-73. The executive budget includes $300 million for the Port of Charleston to expand rail and barge operations.

In addition to the federal money, McMaster wants to direct $600 million to the state Department of Transportation to expedite road construction projects and to leverage federal dollars for infrastructure.

McMaster also included $400 million for broadband expansion in his recommendation, $300 million of which would come from a federal COVID-19 relief and $100 million from the federal infrastructure bill.

