Gov. Mike DeWine makes the right call in urging a ban on side-bets on college games

Back in 2021, following the Ohio State men's basketball team's stunning loss to Oral Roberts University during the NCAA's "March Madness" tournament then-OSU star E.J. Liddell was inundated with online death threats.

Fast forward to New Year's Eve 2022, when Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles missed a three-point try which would have propelled the team into the national championship game.

He, too, was deluged with hateful and unprintable messages posted on social media.

Such visceral reaction tells us that it was about more than the fact that they lost. It tells us that many of the threats likely came from people who lost money placing "prop" bets.

In response, Gov. Mike DeWine has — rightly — lent his support for a proposed law to ban prop-betting on college games in Ohio.

Short for "proposition," prop bets are side wagers which have nothing to do with a game's final outcome. For example, you can place a "prop" bet on which team will score first, or which player will make the first touchdown or three-point basket, or even something microscopic, like which team will call the first timeout.

Sports-betting experts will tell you that prop betting is an art and a science, relying on math, analytics, injury reports, past-performance statistics and other factors but really, it's the equivalent of guessing which raindrop will slide down the window first.

One of the most popular forms of prop betting is the "over-under," that is, wagering whether the combined score will be over or under a designated total set by the sportsbooks.

Though the proposal has the support of the NCAA and college athletic directors, its passage could be dicey because we're talking millions and millions of dollars, and money has a way of causing people to go along with things that they know are detrimental.

It helps to explain how, after decades of resistance, Super Bowl LVII took place in Las Vegas, of all places, and how a so-called conservative state has embraced casinos and sports betting.

There are reports that several athletes, including members of the University of Dayton men's basketball team, have been threatened by gamblers since sports betting was legalized in Ohio.

We aren't talking about Pete Rose, a grown man who knew better than to bet on baseball games while still being active in the league. It's not beyond the realm of possibility that a threat could cause a teenage athlete to violate everything they've been taught about sportsmanship, and if fans lose trust in a game's outcome, the whole thing will come crashing down.

Statisa.com reports that the U.S. sports betting market was valued at about $90 billion in 2022. Worldwide, the market is expected to grow by 10%, reaching $182 billion (U.S.) in value by 2030.

Imagine the post-match soccer riots that are yet to come.

According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, sports betting in Ohio gleaned $963 million in taxable income in 2023 from bets of $7.6 billion.

With that much money, we could fill all of our potholes with actual cash, and still have enough left over to offer free trade school and community college.

Given the amount of money at stake, it remains to be seen just how much influence a term-limited governor has in getting a prop-betting ban enacted.

It might be the right thing to do, but it's not a sure bet.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

