Gov. Mike DeWine places bet with Michigan governor over The Game. The stakes? Ice cream

Gov. Mike DeWine is putting some skin in The Game, and the stakes are high − and also a little cold.

DeWine said Friday that he placed a friendly wager with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ahead of Saturday's faceoff between Ohio State and Michigan. DeWine bet black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter's and peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint, and cow patty ice cream from Young's Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs.

If Ohio State wins, Whitmer will send him a gift package of ice cream from Ann-Arbor based Zingerman’s.

"College football fans will have a great game to watch on Saturday as the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines,” DeWine said in a statement. “I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!"

DeWine and Whitmer have wagered Ohio and Michigan delicacies for several years. When Michigan defeated Ohio State last year, DeWine had to pony up Stewart’s root beer, Adriatico’s pizza and cream puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus.

The game kicks off at noon Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State vs. Michigan: Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer bet ice cream