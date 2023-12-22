Gov. Mike DeWine talks 1-on-1 with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights and immigration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a contentious political year at the Ohio Statehouse, NBC4 Anchor Colleen Marshall sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Gov. Mike DeWine to talk about an array of issues, and looking ahead to 2024.

Abortion rights

Abortion took center stage in Ohio this past year. In a special election on Aug. 8, voters rejected an effort to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution. The August election paved the way for the November vote on a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights, passing with 57% of the vote.

However, the debate is not over. DeWine said restrictions on abortion that were on the books when Roe v. Wade was still the law of the land might still be enforceable. DeWine said he warned lawmakers that Ohioans would vote in favor of reproductive rights if faced with the alternative, the restrictive “Heartbeat Law.”

“I think if there had been exceptions for rape and incest, as I asked for there to be, I don’t know if we’d had a different outcome or not, but I think it would have given people a better choice,” said DeWine.

Still, DeWine advocated for “guardrails” regarding abortion, like parental notification, and said those measures were implemented back when abortion was guided under Roe v. Wade. However, critics could say those guardrails chip away at the constitutional amendment.

“Keep in mind that these were in place and were upheld when abortion was legal based upon Roe v. Wade,” said DeWine. “So, you know, they already survived court decisions during that period of time. So I think having those guardrails, I think, is significant.”

Transgender athlete, healthcare ban

Gov. DeWine is taking his time to decide whether to sign or veto the bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and also block transgender students from participating in sports.

DeWine said he is listening to everyone, including doctors, lawmakers, parents and trans children themselves before he decides whether to sign the bill, which was pushed through by what is called a “veto-proof” majority of Republican lawmakers at the statehouse.

The governor said he talked to experts at every medical facility in the state that provides gender-affirming care, including Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

“We have other families who say, look, this has been a lifesaver for our family,” DeWine said. “So even among people who have gone through these different programs, there’s a difference. You do find people [with] a difference of opinion.”

Immigration

DeWine also appears to be at odds with former President Donald Trump when it comes to immigration. Trump said immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the nation, while the governor said immigrants are the nation’s life blood.

“Have to be a state that says if you’re a refugee, if you’re an immigrant, if you’re coming to this country, we want you to come over to Ohio and we’re going to do everything we can to make it so that you can live your dream here, because, frankly, we need you,” said DeWine.

“What makes this country strong is our diversity, what makes our country strong is that we are in a welcoming country,” DeWine continued. “Look, we have to we have to have a better immigration policy. The fight over illegal, which is a big problem. It’s a huge problem on the southern border.”

DeWine said the nation needs immigration reform as well as improved security at the border, but Ohio has to be welcoming for legal immigrants.

