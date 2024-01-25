Gov. Mike Parson focuses on 'putting people first' in final State of the State address

As Gov. Mike Parson enters his final year in office, he hopes to spend the remainder of his time as governor putting people first, something that he feels has been at the forefront of his actions while in office.

In his final State of the State address, Parson touted accomplishments in advancing workforce development and infrastructure improvements across the state, two topics that have been a consistent focus for Parson and his administration.

“When the history books tell the story of Missouri’s 57th governor, I hope it’s our workforce development and infrastructure accomplishments that stand out,” Parson said.

Gov. Mike Parson delivers his final State of the State address to the Missouri General Assembly on January 24, 2024 at the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City.

During his five years in office, those accomplishments include mending more than 1,000 bridges across the state and repairing 17,000 miles of Missouri roadway, or about 50% of the state’s entire highway system.

Missouri is currently 1st in the nation for on-the-job training, 2nd in the nation for apprenticeships and ranks 4th in the nation for new manufacturing. Parson hopes the state will continue to focus on reducing foreign dependence by continuing its investment into semiconductor production and critical mineral development.

Parson, who was elected lieutenant governor in 2016, took office June 1, 2018 following the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens amid scandal. He won reelection in 2020 with 57.1% of the vote, coming in at 16.4 percentage points higher than Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway.

Also counted among statewide wins was the fact the abortions conducted in the state dropped to zero following the implementation of a near-total abortion ban in Missouri, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022.

“When I came to Jefferson City, nearly 8,000 elective abortions were performed annually in Missouri,” Parson said. “As I stand before you today, I’m proud to report that number is zero.”

When Parson took office, he inherited a backlog of over 4,000 clemency requests. While not all were approved, the governor wanted to provide an answer for those people awaiting a response.

“Whether approved or denied, we set out to provide answers,” Parson said. “Today, I’m proud to announce that the clemency backlog we inherited has been totally cleared for the first time in decades.”

Gov. Mike Parson delivers his final State of the State address to the Missouri General Assembly on January 24, 2024 at the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City.

Cutting taxes has been a priority for statewide elected officials, and since Parson has been in office, income taxes have been reduced by 20%. Another focus of Parson’s administration has been reducing state debt, which is now 50% less than it was when he took office.

Even though the state had a record breaking budget of $52 billion last year, Parson’s budget recommendations for fiscal year 2025 would leave $1.5 billion unspent for the next governor to work with.

Final goals include funding for I-44, fighting fentanyl crisis, child care tax credits

With an eye towards the future, Parson outlined goals for his final year in office — among which is funding for I-44 improvements. While I-70 received some legislative love last year, with $2.8 billion earmarked to expand the interstate to three lanes, I-44 is the next state roadway to be considered for improvements.

Parson recommended $150 million for an environmental study of the interstate, which is the first step towards finding a viable path to improvements. That fund will receive a $14 million boost, which comes from the interest already gained on the I-70 Project Fund.

“We aren’t just laying the foundation to expand and improve one interstate across our state, but two interstates,” Parson said.

On a more somber note, Parson informed the audience that addressing the fentanyl crisis would be a priority for him and lawmakers this year, as dozens of Missouri children died last year from fentanyl exposure.

“The fentanyl crisis is here and is tearing families and communities apart,” Parson said. “Children dying from fentanyl is 100% preventable.”

Another shared focus for legislators and the governor is addressing the lack of accessible child care in Missouri. Missouri lost an estimated $1.35 billion last year because there were not enough workers to fill positions in the economy, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

“Today, we have the capacity to serve just 39% of Missouri children in licensed facilities,” Parson said. “It’s time for change.”

He has proposed making a $52 million investment in a state child care subsidy program. Rep. Brenda Shields and state Sen. Lauren Arthur both have legislation before the Missouri General Assembly this year that would create such subsidy programs.

While Parson reflected on these statewide accomplishments, he recognized the fact that none of it was done single-handedly. At several points in his speech, he elevated the work of his staff and other statewide officials for their role in various projects.

Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson prepare to depart the Missouri House of Representatives after the governor's final State of the State address to the Missouri General Assembly on January 24, 2024 at the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City.

As far as his legacy as the 57th governor is concerned, Parson said it was the “honor of his life” to serve the state’s more than six million residents.

“If we’re honored enough to be considered by Missourians as a ‘pretty good governor,’ ‘decent guy’ or ‘someone who never forgot where he came from,’ then it will all be worth it,” Parson said.

Following his departure from office, Parson told the News-Leader in November that he and First Lady Teresa Parson would be exiting the state’s political arena and enjoying time with their family.

“I am expected to say this is a bittersweet moment,” Parson said. “But while the view from this dias facing all of you is a fine sight to see, it is no comparison to the view of that Polk County farm behind the windshield of my John Deere tractor.”

