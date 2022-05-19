Gov. Mike Parson plans to sign photo ID bill, but has concerns about lawmakers' tax credit plan

Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he would "certainly" sign an elections bill that includes photo ID requirements into law, but didn't commit to enacting a tax credit plan pushed by top Republicans in the House.

The governor's comments were his first in public since the end of a contentious legislative session last week. They immediately followed his signing of a new congressional map, which was among the top causes for rampant infighting and gridlock during the session. Parson lamented that other priority issues for Republicans died before the finish line as a result, including measures addressing curriculum in schools and transgender student-athletes.

"I think were was a lot of things that were left on the table we shouldn't have left on the table," he said. "I think the parents' bill of rights should have been a priority, we should have got that done.

Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he would "certainly" sign an elections bill that includes photo ID requirements into law, but didn't commit to enacting a tax credit plan pushed by top Republicans in the House.

"I think we should have definitely addressed the gender, transgender issue that's out there. ... So we make a clear understanding which way we're heading in that, so people know."

Missouri legislature: Policy priorities and politics clash in election-year session

The House passed two bills that would have aimed to ban transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams and a bill opening schools to lawsuits from parents, but they died across the building due to Democratic filibusters and an early adjournment by the Senate.

Parson said he planned to sign a bill containing a litany of changes to elections and voting, including another attempt to implement photo ID requirement and two weeks of early in-person voting without an excuse. Previous attempts to require photo ID have been gutted by state courts.

I think if there's ever an example of what we can do, it's happened over the last two or three years, when people had to show ID or identity to get certain things during COVID and everything else," Parson said. "I think in today's world, when you can provide ID for everybody at no charge and you can do that ... I think that having photo ID to go vote is a fair way to do an election."

He was not as confident, however, in whether a tax rebate program pushed by top Republicans in the House and sitting on his desk would see his signature. The program would send up to $500 to an individual matching their income tax liability for the past year, and up to $1,000 for a couple filing jointly. Parson said he wasn't sure it was the best way to use $500 million in state dollars, pointing specifically to an income cap of $150,000 per individual on the program that was inserted by Senate Democrats.

State budget: Teacher pay raises, Medicaid expansion, ARPA and more included in $49B

"I think there's going to be a lot of discussion on that," Parson said. "I'm not for sure doing something right now, just to be able to take $500 million and just be able to put it out there."

As per the Missouri constitution, Parson has 45 days after a bill is passed and the legislature adjourns to sign or veto that bill, and has until July 1 to act on the state budget. A majority of the bills sent to Parson's desk by the General Assembly were given final approval in the final week of session.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Mike Parson plans to sign ID bill, but hesitant on tax rebate program

