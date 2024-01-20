Gov. Moore says $37 million in budget for Allegany, Garrett

Jan. 20—ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Wes Moore said Friday his administration is backing its words with investment by budgeting $37 million in capital projects for Allegany and Garrett counties in the 2024/2025 budget.

Moore spoke during the annual Mountain Maryland PACE breakfast held at the Westin Hotel in Annapolis. PACE is an acronym for Positive Attitudes Change Everything.

The PACE reception got its start in 1977 as a way to allow elected officials and business leaders from Western Maryland to meet with state-level officials and help coordinate funding for potential projects.

The event was emceed by Courtney Thomas-Winterberg, director of Allegany County Social Services. Winterberg said topics that were on the agenda for PACE included housing, transportation, wood products, outdoor recreation and potential biomass energy investment.

"The session we had this week was crucial in the efforts to move Mountain Maryland forward," Winterberg said. "The products and innovation that we have in this part of the state can be a major driver in our success as a state."

Moore cited some of the investments made in Western Maryland, including funding for a river park at Canal Place, the Friendsville Library, Deep Creek Volunteer Company Fire House and $1.5 million for the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad in this year's budget.

Retiring Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, was also honored at the event. Retired state Sen. George Edwards and Cardin's field representative Robin Summerfield paid tribute to Cardin in speeches.

Due to snowfall on Friday, Cardin and several other officials were unable to make the event, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

Moore praised the achievements he said have occurred in recent months.

"Just in our first 12 months of this partnership the state of Maryland now has one of the fastest growing economies in the entire country and we know we are not done," Moore said.

Moore, a Democrat, spoke about making multiple trips to Western Maryland.

"On one of my visits I met with Lonaconing Mayor Jack Coburn, who I have become friends with," he said. "We were outside and Jack said 'governor, do me a favor, and turn 360 degrees.' So I did. I turned around. 'There is only one guarantee out here. And this is you won't see a Democrat in five miles.' "You know what? He's right," joked Moore, speaking of Allegany and Garrett counties, both Republican strongholds.

The governor visited Lonaconing and Coburn in February 2023, during his first weeks in office, while the town was in the midst of a problem with its water supply.

Moore turned the story into a metaphor on leadership.

"But, you know what, showing up matters," Moore said. "And when we say we are going to form a partnership, we mean that. Mountain Maryland matters and it matters to whether or not our state succeeds.

"One of the things we need to move forward, and that is commitment and that is hope.

"There is only one way we can achieve, that is when we are together. Because united we can win but divided we can't win. If we stand united we can't lose. Together we get things done."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.