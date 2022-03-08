Gov. Murphy to give budget address

Reuters

Thousands of Pakistani opposition party supporters rallied on Tuesday to demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan step down or face a non-confidence vote in parliament, accusing him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance. The opposition campaign, spearheaded by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, raises the prospect of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed country where the powerful military often determines who rules. "Resign in 24 hours and face us in an election," Bhutto's son and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto told the rally just outside the capital, Islamabad, directing his comments at Khan.