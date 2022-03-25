Gov. Murphy names five new NJ Transit board candidates, ousts one outspoken member

Gov. Phil Murphy named five new candidates for the NJ Transit board and chose not to renominate one current member who has served for two years.

The governor nominated Carlos A. Medina, Kiabi Carson and Evan Weiss, who will be subject to Senate approval. Murphy also directly appointed Rashonda Brown and Karen Thomas.

"Carlos, Kiabi, Evan, Rashonda, and Karen are the right choices to join the NJ Transit board during this transformative time to ensure appropriate oversight and accountability as we continue to make key improvements," Murphy said in a statement. "Their diverse perspectives will serve as tremendous assets to benefit NJ Transit and New Jersey commuters.”

James D. Adams, who has served on the NJ Transit board since February 2020, with the first wave of new members, was not reappointed by Murphy, a person in the governor's office confirmed.

"Adams' term expired at the end of 2020, but he continued to serve on the board as a holdover," said Natalie Hamilton, a spokeswoman for the governor.

Timing of the announcement

The news comes more than three years after Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law the NJ Transit reform bill, a cornerstone of which was to increase the size of the board for more accountability and representation of riders and experts.

The picks announced Thursday include a lawyer, a human resources expert whose company specializes in large-scale construction projects, a Newark nonprofit president, and two current NJ Transit employees.

It also comes just three months after the retirement of Sen. Loretta Weinberg, who co-authored the NJ Transit reform legislation (and a follow-up bill that hasn't made it out of committee) and led lengthy, contentious talks with the governor's office about the first wave of board picks, whom she played a critical role in advancing.

"I am happy that the board will be functioning with a full membership," Weinberg said. "I am profoundly sad that the governor has chosen to replace [Adams], who has shown such ability to represent the customers of NJ Transit and appropriately question the bureaucracy when necessary."

During his tenure on the board, Adams voted against more agenda items than any other current member and asked detailed questions of agency officials in full board meetings and on the committees on which he served.

Adams most stood out for his repeated, solo "no" votes on NJ Transit's budget proposals.

Though it was merely symbolic — or, as he often said, "in good conscience" — it drew attention to the lack of board involvement in the agency's budget preparation and the governor's budget proposals. Both have perpetuated a decades-long practice of transferring millions of dollars out of the capital budget to fill gaps in the operating spending plan.

Here is an overview of the people Murphy announced Thursday.

Karen Thomas

Karen Thomas.

Thomas is a procurement processor at NJ Transit and has worked at the agency for 33 years. As a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents bus operators and other positions, she fills one of the non-voting labor union seats. Thomas also serves as chair of the Somerset County Commission on the Status of Women and is on the board of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren counties, a nonprofit that helps place abused and neglected children in safe homes.

“I look forward to bringing new ideas and fresh perspective to the board while advocating for New Jersey’s commuters,” Thomas said in a statement.

Carlos A. Medina

Carlos Medina.

Medina is president and CEO of the New Jersey statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and president of Robinson Aerial Surveys Inc. He serves on the boards of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and formerly served on the board of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

“Having worked in the transportation industry for over 25 years, I am beyond honored to be considered for this fine board,” Medina said in a statement.

Kiabi Carson

Kiabi Carson.

Carson oversees human resources for the North American region at Turner & Townsend, a global professional services company that specializes in projects across infrastructure, real estate and natural resources.

“As a customer on the NJ Transit rail system since the '90s, my goal is to bring the passenger experience into the board conversation on how we best realize the mission of providing safe, reliable and affordable public transportation,” Carson said in a statement.

Evan Weiss

Evan Weiss.

Weiss is president and CEO of Newark Alliance, a nonprofit focused on revitalizing Newark. He previously served as senior adviser for finance and major projects in the Murphy administration, which included leading the state’s financial review of the Gateway project.

“I understand the gravity of this work, especially for New Jersey’s cities, where safe and reliable transportation service is foundational for building economic opportunity for all New Jerseyans,” said Weiss, who also noted in a statement that he is a “lifelong transit bus and rail rider.”

Rashonda Brown

Rashonda Brown

Brown has been an NJ Transit conductor and a member of SMART-TD Local 60 for 15 years. She represents one of the non-voting labor positions on the board.

“I look forward to working hard to move New Jersey Transit forward and making it better for our commuters and employees,” Brown said in a statement.

Board with history

The path to the NJ Transit board — and exit — has been rocky in recent years.

Months of backroom negotiations between Weinberg and the Murphy administration took place before four picks were appointed and approved by the Senate to the board. (And one of those members was not fully involved for three months after that because of a Woodrow Wilson-era conflict-of-interest law.

Two additional names were put forward by Murphy and Weinberg in 2020, but days before they were to appear before the Senate, the governor yanked their appointments for unknown reasons. Questions were raised about whether the governor's picks met the standards of the new law that required some members to be public transit users.

There also are no longer any non-voting labor representatives on the board. Ray Greaves, who represented bus drivers from the largest labor organization affiliated with NJ Transit, resigned from the board after he switched jobs with the union and was not replaced. David Rasmussen, who represented the union for train conductors, was appointed by Murphy in 2020 and resigned in July 2021 after he was arrested and charged with committing insurance fraud.

Currently, nine of the board's 13 seats are filled. They are:

Three ex-officio seats: the chair seat filled by the commissioner of the Department of Transportation, Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti; a representative from the Treasury Department; and a governor's representative, Noreen Giblin.

A seat filled by the Senate president. Sangeeta Doshi was chosen by former Senate President Steve Sweeney.

A seat filled by the Assembly speaker. Shanti Narra was chosen by Speaker Craig Coughlin.

Four seats appointed by the governor and approved by the Senate. They are: Adams, Cedrick Fulton, Bob Gordon and Richard Maroko.

If the three candidates are approved during the Senate process, the board will be fully staffed for the first time as the reform legislation of 2018 intended.

