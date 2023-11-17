Gov. Newsom appoints Oscar Grant's uncle to police accountability board
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday he has appointed Cephus "Uncle Bobby" Johnson, the uncle of Oscar Grant, to a police accountability board.
Qualcomm just officially unveiled the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 series mobile chipset, with built-in AI, 5G integration and more. The CPU should start showing up in Honor and Vivo phones soon, with an announcement expected later this month.
'The Golden Bachelor' takes couples — and viewers — behind closed doors.
Bluesky has just crossed 2 million users a year after the service's first ever post was created.
The good was Caitlin Clark scored 24 points with three assists. The bad was she shot 6-of-32 from the field (2-of-16 from 3-point range) with four turnovers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Kerr said Jordan Kuminga will play in Draymond Green's place.
The heavyweight unification finally has a date.
The House Ethics Committee issued a report Thursday finding “substantial evidence” that Rep. George Santos of New York violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
The Ravens cruised to a win in an injury-filled game.
No player had even hit 30 homers and stolen 60 bases in a season before Acuña.
Domingo plays Bayard Rustin, the unheralded activist who organized 1963's historic March on Washington.
The founders of IRL, Abraham Shafi and Genrikh Khachatryan, are suing their investors, claiming that they intentionally sabotaged the company. In June, IRL's board discovered in their investigation that 95% of the company's 20 million users were fake. Now, the founders are alleging that that their investors made up the 95% figure "as an excuse to shut down the company and return capital to shareholders."
The movie has been viewed 27.9 million times since its Nov. 10 debut on Netflix.
Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of General Motors, told staff Thursday via email that the employee share-selling program for the fourth quarter is suspended, following an incident that resulted in the robotaxi company losing its permits to operate in California. Cruise cited the need to reevaluate how to offer competitive compensation, according to sources who spoke to TechCrunch on the condition of anonymity. Cruise has confirmed the news to TechCrunch.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
You’ll be able to buy a Hyundai through Amazon next year right from your couch.
All eyes might be on the California robotaxi market, but Texas is the one shaping up to be the next hot testbed of the technology — and regulatory fights that could follow. The Lone Star State has been home to autonomous vehicle testing, particularly with trucks, for years now. The stakes are higher than the pile of money Texas stands to gain if more companies set up shop in the state.
Menlo Ventures has raised $1.35 billion in new capital that it plans to use in part “to support the forthcoming generation of AI startups,” the venture firm announced today. "Not every investment has to be an AI investment, but we believe that’s where the most exciting innovations will spark," Menlo Ventures Partner Venky Ganesan said in an emailed statement.
Meta his morning debuted Emu Video, an evolution of the tech giant's image generation tool, Emu. "A dog running across a grassy knoll"), image or a photo paired with a description, Emu Video can generate a four-second animated clip. Emu Video's clips can be edited with a complementary AI model called Emu Edit, which was also announced today.
Crude oil prices remained under pressure on Thursday as worries over bloated inventories, a bad technical setup, and demand fears weighed on investors.