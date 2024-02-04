Gov. Newsom deploys thousands of boots on the ground as California prepares for another winter storm

(FOX 5/KUSI) — More heavy rain and flooding is forecast to hit California this week. In anticipation of the upcoming winter storm, the governor of California has deployed thousands of boots on the ground and has updated the state of emergency proclamation in San Diego and Ventura counties to include five additional counties across the state.

A “Pineapple Express” — a strong atmospheric river that forms over the ocean and flows through the sky — is forecast to arrive in Northern California Saturday afternoon.

The storm will then move south and is expected to hit San Diego County Sunday night into Monday.

The National Weather Service forecasts 3 to 6 inches of rainfall across Southern California’s coastal and valley areas, with 6 to 12 inches of rain possible in the mountains.

Mudslides, debris flows and flooding is possible with that much rainfall.

In anticipation of the severe weather, Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed more than 8,300 boots on the ground ahead of the next set of winter storms.

Cal Fire water rescue team on standby for potential flooding

Gov. Newsom on Friday updated the previous state of emergency proclamation for San Diego and Ventura counties to include Humboldt, Imperial, Monterey, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties.

California has also activated its State Operations Center, Flood Operations Center, Caltrans Emergency Operations Center and the Medical Health Coordination Center.

Thousands of donations pour in for flood survivors ahead of more rain

Heavy rainfall is expected statewide, with the worst areas to be hit likely Coastal Central to Southern California.

Emergency officials are bracing for and warning residents of possible flooding on roadways, around creeks and rivers, and in coastal areas, with mud/rockslides and debris flows possible.

Heavy snowfall with accumulations of several feet is expected in mountain areas across the state. Expect difficult travel conditions.

With the governor’s new mobilization, Cal OES has deployed more than 550 local government firefighters and support staff in 19 counties, including 19 swift water rescue teams, and one local government urban search and rescue team.

More than 4,000 Caltrans staff members are deployed throughout the state.

CAL FIRE has five hoist-rescue helicopters, two swift water rescue teams, additional four-wheel drive engines, and six handcrews available for the upcoming storms.

South Bay doctors warn of spike in gastrointestinal infections after flooding

California Highway Patrol has limited emergency operations centers ready to be activated if needed.

The California National Guard is standing by to rapidly deploy with high-water vehicles, aviation search and rescue assets, military police, general transportation, and heavy engineering equipment units, if needed.

Around 500 California Conservation Corps members are available for support.

Caltrans has water pumps ready for the most flood-prone areas, and is working to clear storm drains of debris, checking portable backup generators, and stocking up on reflective signs in the event of power outages.

San Diego Humane Society helping displaced pets after flash floods

The Flood Operations Center is activated statewide and is coordinating flood planning and response.

California has closed these seven state parks, including the Border Field State Park Beach in San Diego County, and has partially closed six in anticipation of the inclement weather, with staff on the ground to respond if needed.

“California has more than 8,300 boots on the ground as we prepare for this next set of serious storms. All Californians in the storm’s path – especially those in Southern California – should prepare now and follow the guidance of local government officials and first responders,” Governor Gavin Newsom.

Statewide, NASCAR moved The Clash at the Coliseum to Saturday night out of concerns for the impending weather.

NASCAR champ Blaney needs provisional to make Clash field on rushed day ahead of predicted storms

A flood watch goes into effect for San Diego County from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The public is advised to stay out of the ocean during the storm.

A high surf advisory is in effect from Sunday night into Monday night, with waves 6 to 8 feet and sets up to 10 feet. Expect the highest surf on west facing beaches, with dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and some beach erosion possible.

Coastal waters at Imperial Beach, Silver Strand, Coronado, Sweetwater Channel and Pepper Park are above healthy levels and remain closed to swimming at this time. As with any rain event, a general rain advisory is in effect for all coastal waters for 72 hours following rain.

Rain threatens clean-up of waste in flood-prone Tijuana River Valley

Residents in the City of San Diego can pick up sandbags this weekend, Feb. 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at city recreation centers.

As of Feb. 3, Avenida del Rio at Camino de la Reina remains closed to traffic. Visit the City of San Diego’s road closure page for real-time updates.

‘Pineapple Expresses’ and rising seas are battering California’s piers, threatening iconic landmarks

The City’s Local Assistance Center at the Mountain View Community Recreation Center will be open through Friday, Feb. 9 for residents impacted by the recent storms.

To report flooding or clogged storm drains, contact the City’s dispatch center at 619-527-7500. Call 911 for an emergency.

Click here for more information on staying safe and preparing for severe storms.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.