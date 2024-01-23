Gov. Newsom, don't cut children's free access to California parks

Cutting children's free access to our state parks in order to balance California’s budget is just wrong, Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A governor is never going to please everyone when they release a budget proposal, as Newsom did earlier this month – but canceling free park access meant to provide disenfranchised communities access to nature?

Poor form, Governor. Preserve this innovative program.

The California State Park Adventure Pass provides free entry for fourth-graders and their families at 54 state parks throughout the state, including nearby parks such as Anza Borrego Desert State Park, by checking out a parks pass from the library.

To date, 33,000 library passes and more than 48,000 fourth-graders and their families have received annual passes – that’s a lot of children engaging with nature.

The program costs $9 million, which is a drop in the bucket of the $291.5 billion budget.

The draft of the 2024-25 budget has a projected deficit of at least $38 billion in state revenues – and since California law must pass a balanced budget – the slashing of programming has begun.

The parks program is a pilot program – and these can be some of the first to go. California seems to start meaningful programs when they have extra money, but they don't think about the fact they've got to carry that on year after year after year.

“It is incomprehensible that, after all the hard work to create and start administering these programs, and documented success in achieving a key policy goal of the Newsom Administration, these programs would lose funding,” said Rachel Norton, executive director of California State Parks Foundation, in recent a recent Desert Sun report.

The ramifications are huge – particularly for people from lower socio-economic communities, for whom access to nature can often be inaccessible because of costs.

It can be expensive to experience nature in California. Just add up the cost of hiking boots, camping site fees, first aid kits – and gas prices.

This program eliminated some of those barriers by encouraging young people to engage with the outdoors.

The innovation here is also a testament to the collaborative way our educators and librarians got creative with connecting young people to the outdoors. The Palm Springs public library even offers backpacks you can check out with the pass, complete with a compass and binoculars.

Both Newsom and legislators have time to rethink this cut before the budget’s June 15 deadline.

State parks are a treasure, and if this is a way to subsidize state parks and make the connection between youth and the outdoors – it’s hard to think of a more worthy effort.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Gov. Newsom, don't cut children's free access to California parks