Gov. Newsom faces pressure to pick a Black woman or a Latino to replace Sen. Kamala Harris

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris' ascension to vice president means California Gov. Gavin Newsom has a new job to do. He has to choose who will fill her seat.

Black and Latino political and advocacy groups have pushed Newsom to pick a person of color. Harris, before making history as the first African American and Asian American woman to be elected vice president, was also California's first African American senator and the second Black woman elected to the Senate.

“We are working through the cattle call of considerations," Newsom told reporters. “I want to make sure it’s inclusive, I want to make sure that we are considerate of people’s points of view.”

"Diversity is a given," said Newsom's longtime adviser Nathan Ballard told NPR. "It's not going to be someone who looks like Gavin."

Newsom, a Democrat, hasn't given a timeline on when he will make an announcement.

Activists make their case

In August, a coalition of more than 500 Latino leaders wrote Newsom an open letter urging him to appoint a Latino senator. The open letter was updated to reflect former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential win.

"With the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, driven by the historic Latino voter turnout across the nation, this is the moment to begin considering Latino leaders who are ready to fill this critical seat for the state's representation," the signees wrote.

Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, whose organization Latino Community Foundation along with the California Latino Legislative Caucus and other groups organized a series of press conferences pushing for a Latino to be appointed, has been at the forefront of this activism.

"In 170 years, the state of California has never had Latino representation in the Senate, said Martinez Garcel. "If this is going to be a year of firsts then we need to continue down that path and make that history."

There have only been nine Hispanic American senators in U.S. history. Four of them are serving currently. Only 10 African Americans have served in the Senate. Three of them, including Harris, are currently serving.

Who is being considered?

BOLD PAC, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm, has also pressured Newsom to choose a Latino to replace Harris. The group is backing California Democratic Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants, is also backed by the political action committee Latino Victory Fund.

Another possible contender for the seat: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Following Harris' election to the Senate in 2017, Becerra was appointed to fill the attorney general position. One year later he was elected to the role.

Black leaders are pushing for Newsom to choose a Black woman for the Senate. The Black Lives Matter organization, the California Legislative Black Caucus and Democracy for America, a political action committee, are backing California Democratic Reps. Karen Bass and Barbara Lee to succeed Harris.

Bass is the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and served California's 37th Congressional District. Lee is the co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus and served California's 13th Congressional District.

"We’re calling on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with another powerful, progressive Black woman to ensure that a leader with Black women’s unique life experience continues to have a voice in the U.S. Senate," Yvette Simpson, CEO of Democracy for America, wrote in a statement.

"Our government is about representation of the people, and as we saw in this election, Black people, and more specifically Black women, are constantly showing up for democracy," the Black Lives Matter organization wrote in its petition. "If there is not a single Black woman in the Senate, then the Senate is simply not a proper representation of the people."

Not taking a 'step back'

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, Black women were the most reliable base of voters for the Biden-Harris ticket, with about nine in 10 Black women casting ballots for the Democrats. Latinas and college-educated white women were also crucial for the ticket.

Higher Heights for America president and CEO Glynda Carr said it's important that a woman fill Harris' Senate seat. The organization helps elect Black women and mobilize Black women voters.

"We need to ensure that that the governor is putting forth an appointment of a woman. We have made some major gains in gender equity in the Senate over recent years, and I'm certainly excited about the elevation of the election of Kamala Harris," Carr said.

"But as we celebrate that gain we certainly don't want to take a step back by not appointing a woman."

Carr also believes Lee and Bass are both qualified to be senators.

"We're coming out of some of the most politically toxic times, at least my generation, and having qualifications of two congressional members, stepping into a role ready to lead on day one is absolutely what we are pushing the governor to advance," Carr said.

What does representation mean?

An often-repeated quote is that representation matters. But progressive activists have critiqued representation as a distraction from meaningful change for communities of color.

"It's not enough to have a Latino surname," Martinez Garcel said. "We have that already in the Senate, that obviously hasn't worked to the benefit of Latinos and the values that we hold so dear to our hearts."

A study released in July concluded that crowded housing arrangements and high-risk jobs in industries like meatpacking, poultry and hospitality are among the major reasons Latinos have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Imperial County, Calif., which is 85% Hispanic, has consistently had one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the United States, according to data compiled by USA TODAY.

The pandemic has also disproportionately impacted Black communities. Black people are more than twice as likely to die from the virus than white people, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Carr said a diverse group of people at the table will make better decisions and there is more work to be done beyond 2020.

The work Higher Heights does focuses on "recruiting, training, and supporting a more diverse pool of candidates to run, win, and lead in the Senate," Carr said. "That's certainly the work that we're doubling down on to ensure that it is not just one Black woman, two African Americans, a handful of Latinos ... that the work is to take that body of 100 (senators) and actually have that body of 100 look like America."

Martinez Garcel said California shouldn't have to choose between a Black or a Latino senator.

"I'm also hoping that (California Democratic Sen. Diane) Feinstein will open her eyes and retire," Martinez Garcel said. "Why can't California have both: a Latino and another Black woman sitting at the U.S. Senate representing one of the most diverse states in our country?"

Martinez Garcel also hopes white leaders will put their muscle behind people of color.

"To all of our white leaders right now in these powerful political positions, what greater statement can be said of them, if they put all their weight behind candidates of color to run?"

