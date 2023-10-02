Gov. Newsom fills Feinstein's Senate seat

TechCrunch

Byju's plans to cut as many as 5,000 jobs in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Indian edtech giant looks to pare down costs amid a broader restructuring of its business following a delayed IPO and pressure from lenders. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which recently appointed a new head for its India business, is planning to remove redundant roles spanning both its offline and online ventures, as well as many jobs in the marketing department, the person said, requesting anonymity as the deliberation is private. Byju's, which at its last year's valuation of $22 billion is India's most valuable startup, is also planning to eliminate several high-paying senior executive roles, the person said.