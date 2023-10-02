Gov. Newsom fills Feinstein's Senate seat
New Senator Laphonza Butler appointed.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the monster, long-awaited Damian Lillard trade.
When Yahoo Finance interviewed former Vice President Mike Pence on Sept. 26, he referred to President Biden’s energy policies as the “Green New Deal.” Biden actually opposed the Green New Deal (GND), which was a fanciful plan hatched by liberal Democrats in 2019 to overhaul the energy and transportation sectors and remake much of the US economy. There was never a chance it would become law, but progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hoped the GND would serve as a vision document for future efforts to combat global warming.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
The Trail Blazers dealt Damian Lillard to the Bucks — not the Miami Heat — on Wednesday.
Byju's plans to cut as many as 5,000 jobs in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Indian edtech giant looks to pare down costs amid a broader restructuring of its business following a delayed IPO and pressure from lenders. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which recently appointed a new head for its India business, is planning to remove redundant roles spanning both its offline and online ventures, as well as many jobs in the marketing department, the person said, requesting anonymity as the deliberation is private. Byju's, which at its last year's valuation of $22 billion is India's most valuable startup, is also planning to eliminate several high-paying senior executive roles, the person said.
Federal prosecutors charged the senior New Jersey senator with taking bribes and trying to influence government funding and investigations.
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., his wife and three associates have been charged by federal prosecutors with accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for the U.S. senator’s influence.
Congress keeps getting older, even as Americans clamor for younger leaders.
Twenty leaders from tech and civil society descended upon the Senate's AI Forum Wednesday to discuss the future of AI regulation.
Lawmakers face long odds of averting a government shutdown in just four days.
Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
The death of senior U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, at the age of 90 leaves open one of the most high-profile seats in the upper congressional chamber.
A state task force has proposed payments of $1.2 million to individuals, but a new UC Berkeley poll finds that most Californians are opposed to the idea.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
The Biden administration announced Wednesday it was canceling seven oil drilling leases sold by the Trump administration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain.
The FDA ruled that phenylephrine, a key ingredient in many over-the-counter cold medications, does not actually work to treat nasal congestion when taken orally. The agency will now need to determine if it will revoke the ingredient's oral OTC designation as “safe and effective.”
This is a war Ukraine can win, the young congressman says, but only if the U.S. maintains its support.
The US Department of Justice has sued eBay for selling or distributing ‘hundreds of thousands’ of products violating EPA regulations.
The attorneys general from all 50 states have banned together and sent an open letter to Congress, asking for increased protective measures against AI-enhanced child sexual abuse images. The letter calls on lawmakers to “establish an expert commission to study the means and methods of AI that can be used to exploit children specifically.”