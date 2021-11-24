Gov. Newsom reverses parole recommendation for Kern County man convicted of killing a toddler

Nov. 24—The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed a parole board's recommendation for the early release of convicted baby killer Michael Panella.

Panella, 51, was found guilty in 2000 for the death of a 20-month-old named Jonathan and sentenced in Kern County for 25 years to life. He unsuccessfully appealed his conviction, according to the district attorney's office.

The California Board of Parole recommended parole for Panella in July because the 51-year-old qualified for early release under the Elderly Parole Program. The program requirements had been modified in 2020 by the passage of Assembly Bill 3234. Inmates 50 years or older who served a minimum of 20 years of continuous incarceration were eligible for parole under the new legislation, which Panella had completed.

However, Zimmer said Tuesday that her office and Tammy Bell, Jonathan's mother, petitioned Newsom to overturn the parole board's recommendation, calling the decision "outrageous." The mother collected signatures and Zimmer's office sent a legal petition, she said.

"We were happy to hear that the governor considered our request (and) reversed this decision," Zimmer said.

Newsom released a letter Friday explaining his decision to reverse Panella's release. The letter acknowledges Panella improved himself through courses on domestic violence, substance-abuse prevention and by earning his GED. A psychologist conducted a comprehensive risk assessment in 2021 and said Panella presents a low risk for future violence.

However, the governor said negative factors outweigh these facts. Panella was ordered to pay direct restitution to the victim's family, but "largely circumvented" this process, according to Newsom's letter. About $4,700 was owed to the family for funeral and mental health costs. In Newsom's letter, he referenced Panella questioning why the inmate should have to provide compensation at all.

"'I didn't have an understanding of why this was in place and, and why I owed them,'" Panella told the parole board, according to Newsom's decision letter.

Newsom concludes by stating Panella is "currently dangerous" and that he "poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from the prison at this time."

The governor's office declined to comment Tuesday to The Californian.

Panella's conviction stems from a 1999 incident in which he killed and tortured Bell's 20-month-old son.

Bell met Panella in July 1999, and they started dating, according to an appeal filed in the 5th District Court of Appeals. She had two sons, Alex and Jonathan.

Bell resided at Panella's house three weeks before the death of her child. The mother first started to notice Jonathan had a number of bruises, according to a declaration of facts in Panella's appeal. When Panella was asked how the baby received the injuries, he said either he fell, or Alex pushed him, the appeal said.

On Nov. 27, 1999, Bell intended to move out from Panella's house. Bell's other son, Alex, had already moved out because the inmate was angry at him for killing his fish, the appeal said. She left the house, returned and saw Jonathan was asleep. At midnight, she reached for Jonathan and found him to be cold.

The mother started screaming and told Panella to call 911. He did not help her, according to the appeal.

Jonathan had at least 50 bruises to his abdomen, hips, head, face and extremities. His bowel was twisted and had multiple tears, according to a news release from the district attorney. The 20-month-old bled to death over five to eight hours.

During pretrial motions, other inmates overheard Panella make comments such as, "I killed that little bastard," and brag about getting away with murder.

"We're thankful to the members of the Kern County community for caring about this victim ... 20 years later," Zimmer said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.