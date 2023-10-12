Gov. Newsom signs Gallagher fire bills

Oct. 11—California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed two bills related to fire protection and wildfire survivors that were authored by Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City.

According to Gallagher's office, both bills, Assembly Bill 556 and Assembly Bill 570, will address priorities such as additional funding for fire protection and helping Camp Fire survivors.

"In 2018, the Camp Fire killed 85 people and destroyed more than 18,000 structures in and around Paradise, making it the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history," Gallagher's office said. "Since the fire, more than 2,500 homes have been rebuilt, with roughly 700 homes currently under construction, making Paradise the fastest-growing city in California for the second year in a row."

Previously, the state allowed survivors of disasters such as the Camp Fire to avoid property tax increases by transferring the assessed value of their previous home when they rebuild or purchase a new property within five years. For many, that five-year timeframe was not realistic given the scale of the destruction of the Camp Fire, officials said.

"California is committed to helping Camp Fire survivors rebuild their homes, lives and community," Gallagher said in a statement. "The resilience of the people of Paradise is an inspiration to people around the state, and we will do everything possible to help them continue to recover."

With Assembly Bill 556 now signed by the governor, survivors have an additional three years to retain their home's base value as they work to recover.

"The passage of AB 556 is a major milestone in recovery for the residents of Paradise," Paradise Mayor Greg Bolin said in a statement. "We appreciate the work of Assemblyman Gallagher in moving this important legislation forward for our community."

With Assembly Bill 570, county service areas that provide fire protection in places such as Sutter County will be eligible for grant funding from the Special District Fire Response Fund, Gallagher's office said.

"In November 2020, voters approved Proposition 19, which will generate additional revenue for fire protection in the state's most underfunded areas," Gallagher's office said. "Despite the fact that they provide the same services and face the same budgetary challenges as the fire districts that would receive Prop. 19 grants, County Service Areas were excluded from that funding."

Gallagher's office said Assembly Bill 570 addresses that gap in funding and recognizes that all residents of the state deserve well-funded and professional fire protection services.

"Sutter County appreciates Assemblyman Gallagher's successful effort to ensure Sutter County Community Service Area F is treated like every other professional fire district in the state when it comes to competing for state grant funds for rural fire departments from the Office of Emergency Management," Sutter County District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains said in a statement. "Fire suppression and medical response in rural California are critical and expensive public safety services."

Gallagher said the funding provided by Assembly Bill 570 will have a dramatic impact on the quality of fire services.

"Firefighters go above and beyond to protect our communities, and this bill will give them equal access to the resources they need to get the job done," Gallagher said. "The grants opened up by AB 570 will help our firefighters with improved training, modern equipment and high-quality facilities."

Assembly Bill 556 will take effect immediately and Assembly Bill 570 will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.