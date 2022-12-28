Gov. Noem commutes prison sentence for woman who used RV for fentanyl, drug operation near Mitchell

Dec. 27—MITCHELL — After serving roughly five months in prison for her role in utilizing an RV near Mitchell to use and sell drugs, including fentanyl, Jamie Bosone was granted an early release from prison on Saturday following Gov. Kristi Noem's decision to commute the Arizona woman's sentence.

Bosone, 37, of Mesa, Arizona, was serving a 3.5-year prison sentence at the South Dakota Women's Prison for possession of fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, Noem announced the commutation of seven South Dakota inmates who are currently serving a prison sentence. Bosone was among the seven inmates who received a commuted sentence that will allow her an early release from prison to serve parole and be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections for the remainder of her sentence.

"These seven individuals have each earned a second chance. Each of these individuals has demonstrated a low risk of recidivism. They are being released with precautions in place such as electronic monitoring and parole supervision to help them succeed," Noem said in a written statement, noting each of the offenders have followed rules and policies since being incarcerated.

In May, Bosone pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, both Class 5 felonies, after authorities searched Bosone and her boyfriend's RV that was parked at rural Mitchell campground. The RV search uncovered 8 grams of fentanyl, marijuana and other drug-related items.

Authorities later determined Bosone and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Daniel Smythe, were on a cross-country RV trip with their 4-year-old child and Bosone's mother when they made a stop at Bett's Campground near the west edge of Mitchell. Police were called to the campground after receiving a report of a frail elderly woman being locked out of an RV.

Smythe was also sentenced to serve 3.5-years in prison during a late August hearing. However, Smythe was not among the seven inmates who Gov. Noem commuted to parole.

Upon further investigation, Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins said Bosone and Smythe were purchasing opioids, oxycodone and fentanyl online and also mailing drugs through an elaborate process. Miskimins emphasized the dangers the couple exposed their 4-year-old child to while traveling in the RV by "crushing pills" and other drugs in front of the child and Bosone's mother.

During Bosone's August sentencing hearing, Judge Chris Giles dubbed the Arizona couple's drug operation as "one of the more complex and organized drug use situations" he's seen.

"The best way to describe this is that it's a highly unusual situation. How you acquired these drugs was elaborate," Giles said to an emotional Bosone during her August sentencing hearing. "All this was in an environment where you had your young son and elderly mother inside."

After Bosone and Smythe were sentenced to three and a half years in prison, their child was placed into foster care. Bosone's attorney, Doug Pappendick, urged the court to consider a lighter sentence that would allow Bosone to maintain custody of her child.

Prior to being sentenced to prison, Bosone indicated to the court she planned to reside in Mitchell to be with her child.

The parole supervision for the seven offenders granted a commutation will include "electronic monitoring, intensive parole supervision plans and a return to prison for parole violations." The monitoring technology includes GPS monitoring and Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring devices, known as SCRAM units, which alert authorities if an offender is using alcohol.

In addition to Bosone, Danielle Blakney, Jerome R. Ferguson, Britni Jean Goodhart, Connie Hirsch, Tammy Kvasnicka and Whitney Renae Turney were granted commutations.