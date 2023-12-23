Gov. Noem to speak at 'Team Trump Iowa MAGA' event after new year

Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at a presidential campaign rally for Donald Trump shortly after the new year.

Noem will speak at a Team Trump Iowa MAGA event at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 in Sioux City, Iowa, according to a press release on Trump's campaign website. The rally will be at County Celebrations Center, 5606 Hamilton Boulevard. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The release does not provide more information, and the Argus Leader is waiting to hear back from Noem’s office about the event.

Noem, a potential 2024 VP pick for Trump, has been a longtime supporter. She visited with him in Washington D.C., and he turned the tide for Noem’s first gubernatorial campaign, appearing at a fundraiser for her in Sioux Falls weeks before the 2018 election. He also endorsed her second gubernatorial campaign in January 2022, months ahead of the general election.

The latest moment was September in Rapid City, when Noem endorsed Trump's re-election bid seven months after his announcement.

The former president and GOP frontrunner was there as the guest of honor for the South Dakota Republican Party’s fundraiser, where top-tier seats went for $25,000. The moment was also Trump's first rally he had held since he was indicted by a Georgia prosecutor for allegedly trying to overturn the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Trump has also been indicted in:

A federal case involving election interference. A grand jury charged him in August with two felony counts of obstructing an official proceeding, one felony count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one felony count of conspiracy against rights for trying to stop the transfer of power after President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. A trial has been scheduled for March, and he has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A federal case out of Florida, where he's accused of taking classified national security documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort when he left the White House. That case involves 32 felony counts of willful retention of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act, six counts of obstruction-related crimes, and two felony counts of false statements The trial is scheduled for May, and he has pleaded not guilty in this case.

And a hush-money case out of New York tied to allegations Trump falsified records before and after he became president in relation to his role in paying off Stormy Daniels, a porn star who said she had sexual relations with him. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty in this case as well, faces 32 felony charges. A trial has been set for March.

Caucus Day for Iowa is Jan. 15.

