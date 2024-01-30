Gov. Phil Murphy to nominate Kevin Dehmer to lead state Education Department

Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that he intends to nominate Kevin Dehmer for the post of commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education.

Acting Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan has been in charge of the department for the last three years but was never approved by the state Senate.

Dehmer works as the executive director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University and has been responsible for leading a research team that worked on employability through education and training programs.

Gov. Phil Murphy said his choice to lead the state Education Department is Kevin Dehmer, who in the past has served as interim commissioner. He has also served as chief finance officer in the division of finance at the education department.

Before that, he spent more than 15 years with the Education Department, serving as assistant commissioner and chief financial officer. Dehmer also briefly served as interim commissioner in both 2018 and 2020.

Murphy said that “nobody is better prepared” than Dehmer to ensure that “New Jersey’s schools are ready to meet the ever-changing and evolving needs of our communities.”

“His wealth of experience in education policy and proven commitment to improving educational outcomes for all New Jersey students will make him an indispensable asset,” Murphy said in a statement.

Dehmer thanked Murphy for the “opportunity to continue advancing our shared mission of uplifting our best-in-the-nation public schools to ensure all students have the opportunity to succeed.”

Allen-McMillan is set to retire this week. Dehmer can lead the department as acting commissioner but needs legislative approval to become commissioner.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Murphy to name Kevin Dehmer as lead NJ Dept. of Education