Gov. Phil Murphy orders officials to push forward on NJ offshore wind projects

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy directed state officials on Wednesday to prepare another offshore wind development opportunity that will allow power companies to submit project proposals.

This will be the fourth of five calls for offshore wind projects issued by New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities and will open to developers in 2024.

"I have directed the BPU (Board of Public Utilities) to take this action in recognition of the strong future of New Jersey’s offshore wind industry," Murphy said in a statement. "New Jersey can — and will — continue to remain a burgeoning offshore wind development hub that attracts new projects and their accompanying economic and environmental benefits for generations to come."

However, two of three offshore wind projects approved for New Jersey by the Board of Public Utilities were stopped before construction began. Denmark-based power company Ørsted announced a halt to its projects, called Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2, in late October. Ørsted cited high interest rates and supply chain delays for the decision.

Most offshore wind farms worldwide are installed up to 20 miles from the shoreline.

A third project, called Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, is moving ahead as planned, according to the company. Officials with Atlantic Shores — which is a joint venture between the new energies division of gas company Shell and EDF-RE Offshore Development, a subsidiary of multinational renewable energy company — said the project would power 700,000 New Jersey homes, provide thousands of jobs, and generate nearly $2 billion worth of economic activity for New Jersey.

Yet the same financial pressures — high interest rates and supply chain disruptions — are affecting Atlantic Shores and other offshore wind projects along the United States.

In a statement in early November, Atlantic Shores CEO Joris Veldhoven said the company remained committed to its New Jersey project.

"Despite these (financial) headwinds, we are actively engaged in conversations with the administration, regulators, and elected leaders across New Jersey that confirms the state’s commitment to offshore wind," he said in a statement to the media. "We are working with them to identify viable solutions that will not only preserve the progress made thus far in the industry, but also create a landscape that will enable the successful execution of the Atlantic Shores portfolio."

Additional offshore projects are awaiting review and potential approval from the Board of Public Utilities from the third round of offshore wind project bidding held earlier this year.

Murphy said Wednesday: "These new projects, along with the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind project awarded in 2021, will support tens of thousands of good-paying, family-sustaining jobs for New Jerseyans while protecting the quality of the air our children breathe and making good on the promise of affordable clean energy produced right here in the Garden State.”

The Board of Public Utilities expects to announce the winners of the fourth offshore wind bidding opportunity in 2025.

A fifth bidding opportunity is expected to open in 2026.

